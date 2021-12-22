Want to start use trading robot
Hello,
Could you please help me with starting to use trading robot? I have some questions about how to start to use it?
Make sure you have allowed 'Auto Trading' in your terminal and when expert adviser attached to chart you need to have a smiley face in upper right chart corner else it won't trade for you
Hello,
Could you please help me with starting to use trading robot? I have some questions about how to start to use it?
Look for a profitable EA first before you try to use it.
Look for a profitable EA first before you try to use it.
That's why demo accounts exists....try any kind of robot, it won't do any damage to the virtual money
2. How to host an automated trading robot on Metatrader (how to attach EA to the chart for trading)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/238562#comment_7158340
3. Do you Autotrade?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page76#comment_2743406
4. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
5. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
6. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
7. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
8. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
- 2018.04.19
- www.mql5.com
That's why demo accounts exists....try any kind of robot, it won't do any damage to the virtual money
Make sure you have allowed 'Auto Trading' in your terminal and when expert adviser attached to chart you need to have a smiley face in upper right chart corner else it won't trade for you
I do not have "smiley face" ,so not all the same for the auto trade . But, its easiest to start it, goes to "journal" it will say is it on, and allowed or not . But, you are right, most of the time, there will be "smiley face" is upper right corner.
I do not have "smiley face" ,so not all the same for the auto trade . But, its easiest to start it, goes to "journal" it will say is it on, and allowed or not . But, you are right, most of the time, there will be "smiley face" is upper right corner.
Smiley face is on MT4, on MT5 you will see that icon green or red.
Hello,
You must also check the "allow automated trading" checkbox when initializing the EA.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello,
Could you please help me with starting to use trading robot? I have some questions about how to start to use it?