Want to start use trading robot

Hello,

Could you please help me with starting to use trading robot? I have some questions about how to start to use it?

 
Double click the EA and set the desired parameters and after that it will load onto a chart.
 
Make sure you have allowed 'Auto Trading' in your terminal and when expert adviser attached to chart you need to have a smiley face in upper right chart corner else it won't trade for you

Look for a profitable EA first before you try to use it.

 
Nelson Wanyama:

Look for a profitable EA first before you try to use it.

That's why demo accounts exists....try any kind of robot, it won't do any damage to the virtual money

 
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo

2. How to host an automated trading robot on Metatrader (how to attach EA to the chart for trading)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/238562#comment_7158340

3. Do you Autotrade?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page76#comment_2743406

4. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

5.  MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

6. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

7. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

8. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820


i want to host an automated trading robot on my meta4 platform but i dont know how to do it...
 
Kenneth Parling:

That's why demo accounts exists....try any kind of robot, it won't do any damage to the virtual money

It damage your time if waste it in trying all kind of robots.
Demo accounts are mandatory but also choosing interesting EA.
 
Kenneth Parling:

Make sure you have allowed 'Auto Trading' in your terminal and when expert adviser attached to chart you need to have a smiley face in upper right chart corner else it won't trade for you

I do not have "smiley face" ,so not all the same for the auto trade . But, its easiest to start it, goes to "journal" it will say is it on, and allowed or not . But, you are right, most of the time, there will be "smiley face" is upper right corner. 

 
SASA MIJIN:

I do not have "smiley face" ,so not all the same for the auto trade . But, its easiest to start it, goes to "journal" it will say is it on, and allowed or not . But, you are right, most of the time, there will be "smiley face" is upper right corner. 

Smiley face is on MT4, on MT5 you will see that icon green or red.

 

Hello,

You must also check the "allow automated trading" checkbox when initializing the EA.

