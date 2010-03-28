Text inside indicator - page 3
You may find the best point moving OBJPROP_XDISTANCE and OBJPROP_YDISTANCE
if I change the value for OBJPROP_YDISTANCE to 500
the label is not moving one pixel
How can I put the label into the upper right corner?
You should learn MQL5 a bit before writing such indicator. You have made so awkward mistakes.
I am trying to learn but not exist simple tutorial or courses for mql5: i must learn from mistakes and ask for your help.
I cannot understand this instruction written from You:
there is an error when I compile.
I have mistyped, sorry. Right is
Here is more right code, use it, please.
I removed this istruction
because the histograms were not updated to each price change.
The I think that the problem can be on ( return).
is correct?
thanks for you help
......I'm doing other changes.....
I have modify the program for obtaining the colour of histograms but does not work.
I think that the problem is in counter.... in the cycle FOR..... is it correct ?
Should I see this:
Thanks for help
We are going to examine this matter, thank you.
I made a proof-of-concept EA interacting with an indicator through a temporary global variables changed by using different keystrokes.
Corners do work, but one has to remember that lower corners are relative to indicator frame, not the timeline - see the video.
Unfortunately video upload does not seem to work on this forum :(
For the time being I put it on
http://www.youshare.com/Guest/c94bb3e9cfe6a424.flv.html
(see fullscreen for best results)
best regrds,
After many tests have come to this result:
Value black and green = difference histograms
Value black great = current value of CCI
...but i have problems with the color of histograms.....