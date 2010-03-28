Text inside indicator - page 5

Thanks wald99 : I am trying.

I would suggest Metaquotes the creation of a course that starts from bases (syntax), also with some video if possible, of specific to mq5: this is very useful for those who start programming.

I think that many people are interested in MT5  but not know how to programming.
 
walb99:

Hi Investeo

many thanks, your code works, i.e.the label shows up, but the value is not updating. Did I make a mistake?

Here is my code.


walb99,


Try this. The problem was that you tried to update the value only if label object was not available. I added timestamp to the label, so you can see the time updating with every tick.


int OnCalculate(        const int rates_total,
                                                const int prev_calculated,
                                                const datetime &time[],
                                                const double &open[],
                                                const double &high[],
                                                const double &low[],
                                                const double &close[],
                                                const long &tick_volume[],
                                                const long &volume[],
                                                const int &spread[])
{
        int limit;
        if (CountBars >= rates_total) limit = 0; else limit = rates_total - CountBars; 
        

        CopyBuffer(ma1_handle, 0, 0, rates_total, MA1TempBuffer);
        

        for (int i = rates_total - 1; i > limit; i--)
        {
                MA1Buffer[i] = MA1TempBuffer[i];
           double myMA_now = MA1TempBuffer[i];
                double myMA_previous = MA1TempBuffer[i - 1]; //MA One bar ago
                
                
                 
                if (myMA_now >= myMA_previous) MA1ColorBuffer[i] = 0;
                else if (myMA_now < myMA_previous) MA1ColorBuffer[i] = 1;
                        
        }
                

        myMAnow=MA1TempBuffer[rates_total-1-MA1_Shift]; 
       // myMAnow=MA1TempBuffer[rates_total - 1]; 
        


          
   myPrice = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID);
   
   if(myPrice>myMAnow)label_color=Lime;  else label_color=Red; 

   
   


  // check if label object does not already exist and create it
 
  if(ObjectFind(0,label_info)<0)
  {
      // Create label in indicator's window 
      ObjectCreate(0,label_info,OBJ_LABEL,window,0,0); 
        // Set X and Y distance from UPPER RIGHT CORNER      
      ObjectSetInteger(0,label_info,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,200);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,label_info,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,20);
       ObjectSetInteger(0,label_info,OBJPROP_CORNER, CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER); 
          
       // Set text properties: colour, font and font size
      ObjectSetInteger(0,label_info,OBJPROP_COLOR,label_color);
      ObjectSetString(0,label_info,OBJPROP_FONT,"Arial");
      ObjectSetInteger(0,label_info,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,14);   
    
       // Set text to display
      ObjectSetString(0,label_info,OBJPROP_TEXT,DoubleToString(myMAnow,nDigits));

      
     
  } else 
  {
      ObjectSetString(0,label_info,OBJPROP_TEXT,TimeToString(TimeCurrent(), TIME_SECONDS)+" "+DoubleToString(myMAnow,nDigits));
  }; 
  

 
        return(rates_total);
}
  
 
Thanks, this works

if I put also info about label color into the brackets, the label color is also updated properly.

 } else 
  {
      ObjectSetInteger(0,label_info,OBJPROP_COLOR,label_color);
      ObjectSetString(0,label_info,OBJPROP_TEXT,TimeToString(TimeCurrent(), TIME_SECONDS)+" "+DoubleToString(myMAnow,nDigits));
  }; 
  
 

where do you assign that objectname to in the rsi example above? I read the whole code but doesnt understand,

I just want to put a simple text into the indicator windows, I just cant get the same result like the RSI example above

 My code : 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                    text win .mq5 |
//|                                           Copyright CREATE BY DK |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "CREATE BY DK"
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- plot mv1
#property indicator_label1  "mv1"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  Red
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- input parameters
input int      mv1=20;
//--- indicator buffers
double         mv1Buffer[];
int      mahandle;

string objectname = "text";
int windows;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,mv1Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   windows = ChartWindowFind(0,objectname);
   
  // IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"Text window");

//---
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime& time[],
                const double& open[],
                const double& high[],
                const double& low[],
                const double& close[],
                const long& tick_volume[],
                const long& volume[],
                const int& spread[])
  {
//---
int i ;
i=rates_total;
mahandle = iMA(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,mv1,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
if (CopyBuffer(mahandle,0,0,rates_total,mv1Buffer)<=0)
{
Print("getting errors somewhere",GetLastError());
return(0);
}

ObjectCreate(0,objectname,OBJ_TEXT,windows,0,0);
ObjectSetString(0,objectname,OBJPROP_TEXT,"check it out");
ObjectSetInteger(0,objectname,OBJPROP_COLOR,Red);
//ObjectSetInteger(0,objectname,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,1480);
//ObjectSetInteger(0,objectname,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,100);
ObjectSetString(0,"Name",OBJPROP_FONT,"Arial");
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Name",OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,20);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Name",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,1480);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Name",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,450);

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

result :

 

 

ok, I think i got it work from just showing the text, next I will work with the indicator.  but can somebody tell me why I can't use obj_label instead of obj_text to make it display the text ?

 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                   text win 2.mq5 |
//|                                           Copyright CREATE BY DK |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "CREATE BY DK"
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_plots 1

string ddock = "try it out";
int windows = -1;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
/*
if ((ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE)MQL5InfoInteger(MQL5_PROGRAM_TYPE)==PROGRAM_INDICATOR)
windows=ChartWindowFind();


if (ObjectFind(0,ddock)<0)
{
   ObjectCreate(0,ddock,OBJ_LABEL,windows,0,0);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,ddock,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,200);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,ddock,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,20);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,ddock,OBJPROP_CORNER, CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,ddock,OBJPROP_COLOR,LightBlue);
   ObjectSetString(0,ddock,OBJPROP_FONT,"Arial");
   ObjectSetInteger(0,ddock,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,14);
   ObjectSetString(0,ddock,OBJPROP_TEXT, "TRYING VERY HARD");
}
else
Print("ddock already exists");
*/
/*
  if((ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE)MQL5InfoInteger(MQL5_PROGRAM_TYPE)==PROGRAM_INDICATOR)
     windows=ChartWindowFind();
*/
  // check if label object does not already exist and create it
  if(ObjectFind(0,ddock)<0)
  {
      // Create label in indicator's window 
      ObjectCreate(0,ddock,OBJ_TEXT,windows,0,0);         
      // Set X and Y distance from UPPER RIGHT CORNER
      ObjectSetInteger(0,ddock,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,200);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,ddock,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,20);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,ddock,OBJPROP_CORNER, CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER);
      // Set text properties: colour, font and font size
      ObjectSetInteger(0,ddock,OBJPROP_COLOR,LightPink);
      ObjectSetString(0,ddock,OBJPROP_FONT,"Arial");
      ObjectSetInteger(0,ddock,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,14);
      // Set text to display
      ObjectSetString(0,ddock,OBJPROP_TEXT,"TRYING VERY HARD");
  } else Print("ddock already exists"); 
  

//---
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime& time[],
                const double& open[],
                const double& high[],
                const double& low[],
                const double& close[],
                const long& tick_volume[],
                const long& volume[],
                const int& spread[])
  {
//---
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
/* void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
if (!ObjectFind(0,ddock)<0)
ObjectDelete(0,ddock);
} 
/* void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
  if(!ObjectFind(0,ddock)<0)
      ObjectDelete(0, ddock);
  } */
