Thanks wald99 : I am trying.
I would suggest Metaquotes the creation of a course that starts from bases (syntax), also with some video if possible, of specific to mq5: this is very useful for those who start programming.
Hi Investeo
many thanks, your code works, i.e.the label shows up, but the value is not updating. Did I make a mistake?
Here is my code.
walb99,
Try this. The problem was that you tried to update the value only if label object was not available. I added timestamp to the label, so you can see the time updating with every tick.
Thanks, this works
if I put also info about label color into the brackets, the label color is also updated properly.
where do you assign that objectname to in the rsi example above? I read the whole code but doesnt understand,
I just want to put a simple text into the indicator windows, I just cant get the same result like the RSI example above
My code :
result :
ok, I think i got it work from just showing the text, next I will work with the indicator. but can somebody tell me why I can't use obj_label instead of obj_text to make it display the text ?