Experts: Fast In Fast Out for Fast Money
The basic idea is interesting, but it works well only if you tests with control points mode because it uses functions that are tick influenced, like checking values of Bar[0] and traling stop.
If you use every tick and very probably also on a live account it cannot produce some profit.
Also the expected payoff is very little due to small profit that is taken compared to commissions, spread and slippages...
The basic idea is interesting, but it works well only if you tests with control points mode because it uses functions that are tick influenced, like checking values of Bar[0] and traling stop.
If you use every tick and very probably also on a live account it cannot produce some profit.
Also the expected payoff is very little due to small profit that is taken compared to commissions, spread and slippages...
Hello my friend and thank you for interesting my code.
Yes, as you know all of EAs, in test mode is different from real market cause of many parameter.
So anyway Its Just an Idea and we can work change it to work well even in real.
And also thank you from you note. In new update we add 'Trail' function in everytick loop
BR
EA not opening trades, am getting order send error
2019.12.23 11:50:30.419 2015.01.16 13:39:06 Fast In Fast Out V1.0 EURUSD,H1: OrderSend - BuyStop error #130
2019.12.23 11:50:30.419 2015.01.16 13:39:06 Fast In Fast Out V1.0 EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 130
2019.12.23 11:50:30.419 2015.01.16 13:39:06 Fast In Fast Out V1.0 EURUSD,H1: OrderSend - BuyStop error #130
2019.12.23 11:50:30.419 2015.01.16 13:39:06 Fast In Fast Out V1.0 EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 130
2019.12.23 11:50:30.419 2015.01.16 13:39:05 Fast In Fast Out V1.0 EURUSD,H1: OrderSend - BuyStop error #130
EA not opening trades, am getting order send error
2019.12.23 11:50:30.419 2015.01.16 13:39:06 Fast In Fast Out V1.0 EURUSD,H1: OrderSend - BuyStop error #130
2019.12.23 11:50:30.419 2015.01.16 13:39:06 Fast In Fast Out V1.0 EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 130
2019.12.23 11:50:30.419 2015.01.16 13:39:06 Fast In Fast Out V1.0 EURUSD,H1: OrderSend - BuyStop error #130
2019.12.23 11:50:30.419 2015.01.16 13:39:06 Fast In Fast Out V1.0 EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 130
2019.12.23 11:50:30.419 2015.01.16 13:39:05 Fast In Fast Out V1.0 EURUSD,H1: OrderSend - BuyStop error #130
Use every tick method to test the ea and before the test please download the history data of bars (press F2)
Thanks for your good work, Its very nice strategy and also simple logic using candle volatility ,by using open[0] and close[0], it will be good if you put also order commission() and order swap() into the trailing function
And how you calculate the value for volatility size =224 ?
Thanks and regards
Thanks for your good work, Its very nice strategy and also simple logic using candle volatility ,by using open[0] and close[0], it will be good if you put also order commission() and order swap() into the trailing function
And how you calculate the value for volatility size =224 ?
Thanks and regards
Yes we can add this parameters into the code
and abour candel size:
bardistance = int((High[0]-Low[0])/Point())
Yes we can add this parameters into the code
and abour candel size:
bardistance = int((High[0]-Low[0])/Point())
Thanks for your fast response
Very appreciate for your work
Yes we can add this parameters into the code
and abour candel size:
bardistance = int((High[0]-Low[0])/Point())
bardistance = int((High[0]-Low[0])/Point()) --> this syntax, I'm fully understand,
I mean the value =224 in the line number 14 on mql file--> extern int VolatilitySize = 224; // Volatility size.
for this value 224, is that base on your trial and error? or you have any other consideration?
Thanks
Yes we can add this parameters into the code
and abour candel size:
bardistance = int((High[0]-Low[0])/Point())
Faeze Bakhshayesh:
Yes we can add this parameters into the code
As you see, the commission fee, will reduce the profit
bardistance = int((High[0]-Low[0])/Point()) --> this syntax, I'm fully understand,
I mean the value =224 in the line number 14 on mql file--> extern int VolatilitySize = 224; // Volatility size.
for this value 224, is that base on your trial and error? or you have any other consideration?
Thanks
Ahha
The 224 point of market movement/ candle size Is JUST a number that it catched from several test
EA work better in this Volatility size
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Fast In Fast Out for Fast Money:
FIFO strategy When all the market movement makes you have lost, This ea makes a good profit with a little profit with many orders in a short time Just on a Candle.
Author: Faeze Bakhshayesh