Nice work and thanks for sharing ideas! :)
A question though for this specific EA - how do you get it to work with trailing stops that close to the price? Does your broker really allow that?
I am not using the Trailing Stop
Remember to test with a realistic spread, like 10-15 on majors and 20-25 on minors.
Using Spread(=1) is just the beginning part of the optimization system I created and use. If the EA makes it to my Stress Test stage (about halfway through the system) then this is where extreme spread testing comes in. It took me years to develop my system but it works so well that I can actually say I make money trading with EA's.
Testing a similar system that has a tiny average trade (expected payoff) with a similar spread is not a stress test, is an unrealistic test that will reports unrealistic results.
The spread always need to be set to realistic value and also you are not considering the fact that in hours from 23 to 01 spread are so larger, you need at least to exclude these hours from your tests.
You will find a lot of EA tested with spread 1-2 on the market that has fantastic reports that earn millions and millions in few months but almost all times buyer get angry due to lost money and developer of these EA disappers.
You are free to do what you prefer, but if you want a suggest stop to illude yourself (and other users that start to use it in real without any knowledge) with this type of reports and messages.
I have studied the code but have not modified it yet. I am using my own system that optimizes EA's based on a combination of deep learning and walk forward testing. I will share some set files that have been performing well so far.
This expert is very sensitive to spread changes.And in real market will have very little or even negative profit.
Hi Fabio,
Thanks for the feedback. I wasn't suggesting to anyone to run this on a live account and I haven't gotten to my stress test stage, not even sure it will make it to that point. I agree with you about all the scammer EA sellers out there and really make it difficult for a legitimate programmer such as yourself to not be questioned and scrutinized by everyone.
Once again, thank you for your response and I look forward to reading more of your posts.
It would be nice to see such an EA work in Real trading conditions.
However, like many tick scalpers before, this is probably a "pipe dream" that you can only achieve in Strategy Tester.
Slippage and Latency are big profit killers for this kind of EA. Widening Spread during high volatility is also a factor requiring consideration.
EU 2014-2018 default settings:
EA trade Just on Big candle. higher than 220 point
And please use it just on demo account if you know about risk use real account