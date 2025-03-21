Experts: Fast In Fast Out for Fast Money - page 2

Faeze Bakhshayesh:

Use every tick method to test the ea and before the test please download the history data of bars (press F2)

i am using every tick method to test EA. am also using downloaded tick data to test.  could it be the reason why EA is not working ?

 
bimbo007:

I solve all this issue in updated version. wait please

 
bimbo007:

EA not opening trades, am getting order send error

2019.12.23 11:50:30.419 2015.01.16 13:39:06  Fast In Fast Out V1.0 EURUSD,H1: OrderSend - BuyStop error #130

2019.12.23 11:50:30.419 2015.01.16 13:39:06  Fast In Fast Out V1.0 EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 130

2019.12.23 11:50:30.419 2015.01.16 13:39:06  Fast In Fast Out V1.0 EURUSD,H1: OrderSend - BuyStop error #130

2019.12.23 11:50:30.419 2015.01.16 13:39:06  Fast In Fast Out V1.0 EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 130

2019.12.23 11:50:30.419 2015.01.16 13:39:05  Fast In Fast Out V1.0 EURUSD,H1: OrderSend - BuyStop error #130


 

is updated version of the EA now available?


Also have anyone done forward testing of the EA and anyone run it on a real account ?

 
Semiu Kilaso:

start Dec 24 until.today..the result still un- satisfied. I think need apply  additional filter/ rule for make sure that candle volatility is in right direction

 

Just started tweaking some settings and getting some promising results so far. $25k to $32 million in three months.

Backtest Report _ Fast N Out

Graph _ Fast N Out

 
Robert Riggs:

Just started tweaking some settings and getting some promising results so far. $25k to $32 million in three months.


That very nice result, what kind tweaking did you start? change the logic in mql coding or adjust parameter in EA setting?

 

Nice work and thanks for sharing ideas! :)

A question though for this specific EA - how do you get it to work with trailing stops that close to the price? Does your broker really allow that?

 
Robert Riggs:

Just started tweaking some settings and getting some promising results so far. $25k to $32 million in three months.


Remember to test with a realistic spread, like 10-15 on majors and 20-25 on minors.

 
ferdi7103:

That very nice result, what kind tweaking did you start? change the logic in mql coding or adjust parameter in EA setting?

I have studied the code but have not modified it yet. I am using my own system that optimizes EA's based on a combination of deep learning and walk forward testing. I will share some set files that have been performing well so far.

