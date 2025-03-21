Experts: Fast In Fast Out for Fast Money - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Use every tick method to test the ea and before the test please download the history data of bars (press F2)
i am using every tick method to test EA. am also using downloaded tick data to test. could it be the reason why EA is not working ?
i am using every tick method to test EA. am also using downloaded tick data to test. could it be the reason why EA is not working ?
I solve all this issue in updated version. wait please
EA not opening trades, am getting order send error
2019.12.23 11:50:30.419 2015.01.16 13:39:06 Fast In Fast Out V1.0 EURUSD,H1: OrderSend - BuyStop error #130
2019.12.23 11:50:30.419 2015.01.16 13:39:06 Fast In Fast Out V1.0 EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 130
2019.12.23 11:50:30.419 2015.01.16 13:39:06 Fast In Fast Out V1.0 EURUSD,H1: OrderSend - BuyStop error #130
2019.12.23 11:50:30.419 2015.01.16 13:39:06 Fast In Fast Out V1.0 EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 130
2019.12.23 11:50:30.419 2015.01.16 13:39:05 Fast In Fast Out V1.0 EURUSD,H1: OrderSend - BuyStop error #130
is updated version of the EA now available?
Also have anyone done forward testing of the EA and anyone run it on a real account ?
is updated version of the EA now available?
Also have anyone done forward testing of the EA and anyone run it on a real account ?
start Dec 24 until.today..the result still un- satisfied. I think need apply additional filter/ rule for make sure that candle volatility is in right direction
Just started tweaking some settings and getting some promising results so far. $25k to $32 million in three months.
Just started tweaking some settings and getting some promising results so far. $25k to $32 million in three months.
That very nice result, what kind tweaking did you start? change the logic in mql coding or adjust parameter in EA setting?
Nice work and thanks for sharing ideas! :)
A question though for this specific EA - how do you get it to work with trailing stops that close to the price? Does your broker really allow that?
Just started tweaking some settings and getting some promising results so far. $25k to $32 million in three months.
Remember to test with a realistic spread, like 10-15 on majors and 20-25 on minors.
That very nice result, what kind tweaking did you start? change the logic in mql coding or adjust parameter in EA setting?
I have studied the code but have not modified it yet. I am using my own system that optimizes EA's based on a combination of deep learning and walk forward testing. I will share some set files that have been performing well so far.