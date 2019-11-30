BUG in Market Automated Testing System - When using INPUT GROUP statement

New comment
 

Hello,

Just a heads up... I've just came across this behavior when you submit an indicator that makes use of the newest feature: Input Group.

Take the following code:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               testInputGroup.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots   1

input group "Header";
input string inpA = "Test";

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
   
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


And submit it to the MARKET... You will get the following error:

;)

 
Thank you .
Are input groups "Tabs" in the input section ? (sub-categories)
 

I like this new feature. Before, a workaround like

sinput string header="";// =========== HEADER ===========

also did the job, but the collapse/expand feature is really nice!!

I observed just a tiny "bug": the word "group" still is written in black, like a variable name. Is it just me or should it appear in blue? Whatever ... just seems inconsistent.

 
Chris70:

I like this new feature. Before, a workaround like

sinput string header="";// =========== HEADER ===========

also did the job, but the collapse/expand feature is really nice!!

I observed just a tiny "bug": the word "group" still is written in black, like a variable name. Is it just me or should it appear in blue? Whatever ... just seems inconsistent.

It should and it's probably because it didn't that the OP has this problem.
 
Lorentzos Roussos: nice , would be cool if we'd get that collapse/expand in code functions too 

You can. Use Notepad 2 with code folding, Notepad+, or other toolkits for your editing.
 

New comment