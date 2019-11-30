BUG in Market Automated Testing System - When using INPUT GROUP statement
nice , would be cool if we'd get that collapse/expand in code functions too
I like this new feature. Before, a workaround like
sinput string header="";// =========== HEADER ===========
also did the job, but the collapse/expand feature is really nice!!
I observed just a tiny "bug": the word "group" still is written in black, like a variable name. Is it just me or should it appear in blue? Whatever ... just seems inconsistent.
You can. Use Notepad 2 with code folding, Notepad+, or other toolkits for your editing.
Hello,
Just a heads up... I've just came across this behavior when you submit an indicator that makes use of the newest feature: Input Group.
Take the following code:
And submit it to the MARKET... You will get the following error:
