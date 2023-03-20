EAs Bought and Downloaded from Market won't attach to MT4 charts
Hi All,
I can no longer attach any of the EAs that I previously bought and downloaded from the Market.
The following error message is logged in the journal:
2019.10.10 12:22:22.725 cannot load 'C:\Users\Paul\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\AFC38D16740BE8479BE3D24D29F25DC5\MQL4\Experts\Market\XXX_EA.ex4'.
I'm successfully logged onto MQL5.community from MT4 as I can download new EAs from the Market and successfully attach them to charts.
Any advice would be greatly appreciated, as the issue is obviously seriously impacting my automated trading. Thanks in advance for your help!
Regards,
Paul
1. how can i down load an expert advisor for demo testing from the market
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/586
2. how can i down load an expert advisor for demo testing from the market
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/586
3. Where can I see my purchases?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page70#comment_2564931
4. How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market/market_buy
- www.mql5.com
Hi Sergey,
Thank you for your informative reply!
I have checked and confirmed that I still have available activations for all the EAs.
Since posting my message, I deleted and re-downloaded the EAs from the Market. Once I do this, they all work OK!
The issue with doing this is that an additional activation was used up (which I'm not happy about!) even though I had already previously installed these EAs on this computer!
How do I recover the additional activation, so that I can install the EAs on other computers / VPS?
Regards,
Paul
UPDATE!
Further to the information above, I have now restarted my MT4 client and have the same issue yet again (even with the freshly downloaded EAs)! The logs show the following error (and the EAs are then permanently removed from the associated charts)!
HELP!!! :(
...
How do I recover the additional activation, so that I can install the EAs on other computers / VPS?..
Further to the information above, I have now restarted my MT4 client and have the same issue yet again (even with the freshly downloaded EAs)! The logs show the following error (and the EAs are then permanently removed from the associated charts)!
...
I do not know ... it seems - your Windows were updated, and as far as I know - when the Windows 10 is updated so one activation may be lost.
As to "Can not load ..." error ... I think that it may be Community tab input was reset, or you are using old build of Metatrader ..
If you really bought it and have enough activations so you should be able to load it to the chart ..
I found one thread where the user had some strange issue ... it is not same issue/error with you but he was able to fix it on some way - read the thread started with the post #6
The other suggestion which I found (this is very similar to your issue/error) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
marsupilami, 2018.03.23 17:01
With help of Service Desk here is the solution: delete product from Navigator window, restart the terminal and try to install purchase from Terminal - Market - Purchased tab
Hi Servey,
Thanks for the additional information.
Yes, just for other user's reference, the issue appears to be related to Windows being updated. For some reason, the MT4 / MQL5 see the OS as being new, therefore the EAs cannot load.
I can easily delete, re-download and attach the EAs, but then each time I do this, I use one more activation!!! Also, the issue with this is that all my customised settings are lost as soon as the EA is removed from the chart (any idea how this can be recovered, as I hadn't taken a .set file backup of the latest settings)?
Regards,
Paul
Hi Sergey,
Just a quick update. This is issue is definitely related to recent Windows 10 updates on my computer. I've now had to reinstall my EAs multiple times so have exhausted most of my activations (even though in reality I've only ever installed the EAs on TWO computers)!
MQL5 Support are basically ignoring me... they said I had been credited activations and closed the ticket!!! I might have been credited activations earlier this year (how to check?), when the major Windows 10 update was rolled out, but that most certainly isn't the case with the most recent issue where I had to reinstall the EAs multiple times (as they kept refusing to attach to charts) and an activation was used EACH time I reinstalled the EAs!
How and who do I escalate this matter to, so I can get a satisfactory and timely resolution to this ongoing issue (and more importantly, recover my lost activations)?
Regards,
Paul
Hi Sergey,
Just a quick update. This is issue is definitely related to recent Windows 10 updates on my computer. I've now had to reinstall my EAs multiple times so have exhausted most of my activations (even though in reality I've only ever installed the EAs on TWO computers)!
MQL5 Support are basically ignoring me... they said I had been credited activations and closed the ticket!!! I might have been credited activations earlier this year (how to check?), when the major Windows 10 update was rolled out, but that most certainly isn't the case with the most recent issue where I had to reinstall the EAs multiple times (as they kept refusing to attach to charts) and an activation was used EACH time I reinstalled the EAs!
How and who do I escalate this matter to, so I can get a satisfactory and timely resolution to this ongoing issue (and more importantly, recover my lost activations)?
Regards,
Paul
I do not know the recent procedure concerning it now.
Hi Sergey,
Thank you for your informative reply!
I have checked and confirmed that I still have available activations for all the EAs.
Since posting my message, I deleted and re-downloaded the EAs from the Market. Once I do this, they all work OK!
The issue with doing this is that an additional activation was used up (which I'm not happy about!) even though I had already previously installed these EAs on this computer!
How do I recover the additional activation, so that I can install the EAs on other computers / VPS?
Regards,
Paul
UPDATE!
Further to the information above, I have now restarted my MT4 client and have the same issue yet again (even with the freshly downloaded EAs)! The logs show the following error (and the EAs are then permanently removed from the associated charts)!
HELP!!! :(
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Hi All,
I can no longer attach any of the EAs that I previously bought and downloaded from the Market.
The following error message is logged in the journal:
2019.10.10 12:22:22.725 cannot load 'C:\Users\Paul\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\AFC38D16740BE8479BE3D24D29F25DC5\MQL4\Experts\Market\XXX_EA.ex4'.
I'm successfully logged onto MQL5.community from MT4 as I can download new EAs from the Market and successfully attach them to charts.
Any advice would be greatly appreciated, as the issue is obviously seriously impacting my automated trading. Thanks in advance for your help!
Regards,
Paul