Unable to see or access "Storage"

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Hi,

Does anybody know how to enable and access storage? I cannot see it on the left hand menu on my profile and wonder if it needs to be enabled or does my account need a specian status for this to work please?

Thank you


Cian

 
There is documentation about storage, for example:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/mql5storage/mql5storage_connect
Enabling the Storage - Projects and MQL5 Storage - MetaEditor Help
Enabling the Storage - Projects and MQL5 Storage - MetaEditor Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
Activate MQL5 Storage command. If you have specified your MQL5.community login and password in the MetaEditor settings earlier, the storage will be activated immediately. Otherwise, you will need to specify account details. If you have never used the storage before, it will be created for your MQL5 account at the time of activation. If you...
 
Sergey Golubev:
There is documentation about storage, for example:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/mql5storage/mql5storage_connect

Hi, thanks for the reply. I have been through the documentation as far as I can see and filled in all username and passwords but am getting the "failed to connect" and "activation... failed" errors as shown below in the screen capture. I also cannot see the "storage" icon on the left hand side in my profile when I log in to the community online, and I can see this in all the documentation.


Do you know why I cannot see this and why I am getting these errors please?


Thanks

Storage errors

 

I do not know ... It is the weekend now, and it may be the MQ is updating something or fixing some websites ... wait for the Monday for example.
The storage on this link: https://storage.mql5.io/repos/

Besides, you can check some other information I collected (I hope it will help):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

HELP! My MT4 technicals are being removed or deleted after two weeks from my charts, also even my indicator list options are deleted 50%

Sergey Golubev, 2019.08.07 09:10

You can try to find your indicators and templates in your computer:

Open Metatrader  - File - Open Data Folder ... and so on

----------------

And on the next time - you can use Storage.
For example - I am using several computers in several locations having same indicators, EAs, templates and so on. If buy new compyuter or tablet so I have no any problem with anything - I can install Metatrader and download everything from my storage (indicators, templates, and everything irrespective off the brokers, my location, demo or real account and so on).
Because I am just downloading them from my MQL5 forum storage.

More information about HowTo - 

mql5 storage

1. https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page94#comment_4076558 

2.Projects and MQL5 Storage (practical example - how I connected step by step) - first page of this thread 

3.How to use Storage: first page of this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/283213


 
Sergey Golubev:

I do not know ... It is the weekend now, and it may be the MQ is updating something or fixing some websites ... wait for the Monday for example.
The storage on this link: https://storage.mql5.io/repos/

Besides, you can check some other information I collected (I hope it will help):


Thanks - I will try on monday. I saw that link already but it wasn't able to help. I am not able to log in to the repos link with my user and password for the community, it feels like maybe my account is not allowed to use storage or something - I don't know! Thanks :)
 
Cian Murphy:
Thanks - I will try on monday. I saw that link already but it wasn't able to help. I am not able to log in to the repos link with my user and password for the community, it feels like maybe my account is not allowed to use storage or something - I don't know! Thanks :)

Hi @Sergey - I was able to activate this afternoon, am starting to try working with it this afternoon, maybe it was just the weekend updates like you said! 


Thanks for your help

 
Cian Murphy:

Hi @Sergey - I was able to activate this afternoon, am starting to try working with it this afternoon, maybe it was just the weekend updates like you said! 


Thanks for your help

This storage is good thing: I am using 2 computers and 1 tablet in two locations, and the storage is helping a lot.
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