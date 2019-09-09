call or put at specific time of day - indicator
andrefelipe2000: I would like to know if it is possible to create an indicator like to the example below.
- No, because indicators can not trade. Make an EA.
- You have only four choices:
- Search for it.
- Beg at
- Coding help - MQL4 programming forum
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MT4: Learn to code it.
MT5: Learn to code. If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
- or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum
No free help
urgent help.
Thank your so much, I will do follow your comment,
Thanks again...
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