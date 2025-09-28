Taking Neural Networks to the next level - page 41
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Neural Networks in Trading: Enhancing Transformer Efficiency by Reducing Sharpness (Final Part)
Neural Networks in Trading: Parameter-Efficient Transformer with Segmented Attention (Final Part)
My last reply/update in this thread was about 3 months ago. Since most of the posts here are just articles, I thought it would be nice to share something more practical and applied instead of just theory, so here’s a quick summary of my findings.
I’ve built and tested a bunch of different AI models, from time series models (market data) to more abstract approaches, like turning data matrices (price x indicators) into images for image analysis models. Basically, I’ve tried a bit of everything.
In the end, all the models I trained run into the same issue: they only work under specific conditions. Any strategy, whether created by AI or by human observation, works in certain market situations but not in others.
Since the market is constantly evolving, any strategy needs to adapt along with it. And that’s extremely hard, because it requires truly “understanding” the changes, something AI just can’t do on its own yet, at least not with the technology we currently have. For now, the best way to build a successful strategy is still human analysis combined with constant adaptation based on market observation.
Neural Networks in Trading: A Hybrid Trading Framework with Predictive Coding (StockFormer)