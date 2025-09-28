Taking Neural Networks to the next level - page 34
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Neural Networks
Sergey Golubev, 2022.08.12 12:06
Data Science and Machine Learning — Neural Network (Part 01): Feed Forward Neural Network demystified
In this article, we are going to see the basics of a neural network and answer some of the basic questions that I think are important for an ML enthusiast to understand for them to master this subject.
is there profitable NN EA? if so its the end of markets and so unlikely to exist
There are profitable NN's here already in the EA market. But they just scratch the surface of what is coming. Google already has created what one of their engineers said is a sentient AI program. I've listened to a conversation with the AI and it is much smarter than the average human and has an unlimited knowledge base through the Internet. Google promptly fired the engineer who disclosed their progress.
I haven't done any programming in decades. But there are some talented programmers here on mql5.com. I've purchased several EA's here that are making me money and I'll monitor developments in the market here for even more intelligent products that make money in the exchange markets or can even be applied to the stock markets.
I'm counting on the young programmers here to work hard and keep learning at the edge of computer science to create new and innovative ways to make money in the markets. We can all benefit from their hard work.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Neural Networks
Sergey Golubev, 2022.08.24 16:43
Data Science and Machine Learning — Neural Network (Part 02): Feed forward NN Architectures Design
In the prior article, we discussed the basics of a neural network and build a very basic and static MLP, but we know in real-life applications we are not going to need a simple 2 inputs and 2 hidden layers nodes in the network to the output, something we built last time.
My point is that we need something dynamic. A dynamic code that we can change the parameters and optimize without breaking the program. If you use python-keras library to build a neural network you will have to do less work of configuring and compiling even complex architectures, that is something that I want us to be able to achieve in MQL5.
Just like I did on the Linear regression part 3 which is one among the must-read in this article series, I introduced the matrix/vector form of models to be able to have flexible models with an unlimited number of inputs.
I am not fully understand about what they are talking about ... something related to this page:
https://cs.stanford.edu/people/karpathy/convnetjs/demo/rldemo.html
..and something about the following ("machine translation" from Russian):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algorithmic trading
mytarmailS , 2022.09.07 07:24It makes no sense to look at the old model, it does not capture market changes.
Here is an example on a randomly generated sample of 5 features and 1 binary target
for forest and feature selector
In R, of course, it is not customary to write in cycles if it is not necessary, but this style confuses beginners, and middle peasants, like me, also confuses ..
but you can write short and so, the code is 3 times less, the result is the same
Also , different feature selectors for every taste, probably 5% of what is in R-ke
yes they are but you don't trade them as reversals in the Chaos Trading Systemhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNxt298VVOw
i have shared this with my group of traders thank you so much
Experiments with neural networks (Part 1): Revisiting geometry
Experiments with neural networks (Part 2): Smart neural network optimization
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Better NN EA development
Sergey Golubev, 2023.09.19 13:14
Neural networks made easy (Part 37): Sparse Attention
However, we recognize the limited resources available to improve the model. Therefore, there is a need to optimize the model with minimal loss of quality.
Experiments with neural networks (Part 2): Smart neural network optimization
This is a really silly equity curve. A 37 dollar gain after 10 months?
Anyway, you can speak with the author of this article on the discussion thread here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/434069
By the way, he (the autor of this article) is having good thread on Russian forum:
Pairs trading and multicurrency arbitrage with several EAs and indicators uploaded on the main post of the thread by source codes.
I think - it is just an example.
Anyway, you can speak with the author of this article on the discussion thread here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/434069
By the way, he (the autor of this article) is having good thread on Russian forum:
Pairs trading and multicurrency arbitrage with several EAs and indicators uploaded on the main post of the thread by source codes.