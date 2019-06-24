Golden ratio indicator
Have you tried Fibonacchi ?
Of course I did. Want something more.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Please fix this indicator or EA
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.24 07:23
And this is my other suggestion (which came from tsd 2010 and from tsd 2008):
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Just to remind:
Coders (any coder) are coding for free:
- if it is interesting for them personally, or
- if it is interesting for many members of this forum.
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and Freelance section should be used in most of the cases.
Fibo & Gann variations
- Fibonacci Museum, the beginning - thread
- Fibo & Gann variations thread (the key thread)
- MMA-Pivot-Fibo thread
- How to use the fibo_pivot indicator? thread
- Juice indicator and different versions thread
- Camarilla Indicators thread
- COMMITMENT OF TRADERS (COT) Indicator thread
- Auto Fibonacci by Codersguru thread
And more in CodeBase, for example -
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- FX5_FiboSpiral - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- FX5_FiboSpiralScript - script for MetaTrader 4
- Fibo For Yesterday and Last Week - indicator for MetaTrader 4
and this indicator drawing Fibo with patterns -
- iFibonacci - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Could anybody build a golden ratio indicator for me? I have seen this with someone but am unable to contact that person nor can I find it anywhere as an indicator.