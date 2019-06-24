Golden ratio indicator

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Could anybody build a golden ratio indicator for me? I have seen this with someone but am unable to contact that person nor can I find it anywhere as an indicator. 



 
Have you tried Fibonacchi ? 
 
Of course I did. Want something more.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Please fix this indicator or EA

Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.24 07:23

And this is my other suggestion (which came from tsd 2010 and from tsd 2008):

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Just to remind:

Coders (any coder) are coding for free:

  • if it is interesting for them personally, or
  • if it is interesting for many members of this forum.

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and Freelance section should be used in most of the cases.

 
TAOASIS:
Of course I did. Want something more.

More? 

There only is one golden ratio.

 
Fibo & Gann variations

  1. Fibonacci Museum, the beginning - thread
  2. Fibo & Gann variations thread (the key thread)
  3. MMA-Pivot-Fibo thread 
  4. How to use the fibo_pivot indicator? thread
  5. Juice indicator and different versions thread
  6. Camarilla Indicators thread
  7. COMMITMENT OF TRADERS (COT) Indicator thread
  8. Auto Fibonacci by Codersguru thread
 

And more in CodeBase, for example - 

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and this indicator drawing Fibo with patterns -

iFibonacci - indicator for MetaTrader 4

iFibonacci - indicator for MetaTrader 4

iFibonacci - indicator for MetaTrader 4

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