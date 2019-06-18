Indicator Help
ragnar.lod369: help me with … i need an indicator … help me with that
- Why do you need an indicator? You already can get that by moving the mouse over a candle and looking at the Data Window (Control-D), the Pop Up, or the Status Bar.
- If you put the value in a variable, you can't see it. Rethink what you want.
- Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. You have only four choices:
- Search for it,
- Beg at
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- learn to code it. If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
- or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
No free help
urgent help.
thank you for the explanation which i know already ..
i need to put the value in a variable x to use that variable with some equations which i am testing out .
thank you.
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hello everyone
i hope there is someone can help me with that :
i need an indicator that draw a VLine on chart AND :
1- Draw that VLine on the 4th candle for example
2- Variable X contain the OpenPrice(for example) for the candle that the VLine on it , and when i move the VLine on the chart the value of that variable X changed to the OpenPrice of the current candle that the VLine on it.
i hope any one can help me with that
thank you