Sending Email Login Failed
I found one small thread and one post which may be related to the issue -
----------------
- emails when my account takes a trade
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/171346
and
- Experts: Mail All Order Status Periodically
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/34775#comment_3849164
- 2017.03.01
- www.mql5.com
I found one small thread and one post which may be related to the issue -
----------------
- emails when my account takes a trade
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/171346
and
- Experts: Mail All Order Status Periodically
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/34775#comment_3849164
This is what I'm trying to do. I already have a trade copier EA that I want to be able to use this function so it can send me an email if there is an error, but I can't even get the MT4 email Test function to work it just keeps giving errors about not being able to log in to the email server even though all of my setting are correct..
I tried disabling the firewall but it still didn't work.
Also tried diagnosing it with TCPView. Not sure how this junk piece of software expects to connect if it never send out any data (Port 465)..
I hope the users (who are professional with it) will reply.
If it says that it can not log into the email server then have you checked these settings?
Or have you tried to sendmail to a different provider/address ?
Sometimes acces on the application level is restricted and has to be manually configured on the server.
This is what I'm trying to do. I already have a trade copier EA that I want to be able to use this function so it can send me an email if there is an error, but I can't even get the MT4 email Test function to work it just keeps giving errors about not being able to log in to the email server even though all of my setting are correct..
I tried disabling the firewall but it still didn't work.
Also tried diagnosing it with TCPView. Not sure how this junk piece of software expects to connect if it never send out any data (Port 465)..
I would suggest you to stay civil and humble when you don't understand something.
If you see the connection "established" on port 465 with TCPView, that probably means the client and server can't go further and establish the SSL connection.
MT4 mail client works well with standard server and providers, I don't know Cpanel, maybe it can't just provide the need protocol MT4 is using (MT4 is rather old). Try to send an email to a gmail (or whatever well know mail service) and from there forward your mail to CPanel if you want.
The moral police on here really need to calm down, I didn't insult anyone.
I'm not some idiot with no idea what I'm doing. If the software actually supported common standards for this basic function then I wouldn't be so frustrated with it...
I found a post on Forex Factory saying that MT4 doesn't support SSL, which is just ridiculous for a supposedly modern piece of software, so my earlier opinion is only reinforced by this.
Given Gmail, and I expect every single other email host on the planet now, requires SSL so that is also excluded.
If MT4 can't even send through Gmail then it's clearly dysfunctional.
I've now found other posts where people are having to go to the extent of installing a local mail sever on their trading server just for MT4 to send email to.
What a completely ridiculous situation.
Is this just more crippling of MT4 so that users complain to their brokers asking them to update to MT5? Meanwhile we have features that don't work, great.
Gmail works fine.
If you do'n know how to configure your server you can also go here: https://www.mql5.com/en/job
- www.mql5.com
The moral police on here really need to calm down, I didn't insult anyone.
I'm not some idiot with no idea what I'm doing. If the software actually supported common standards for this basic function then I wouldn't be so frustrated with it...
I found a post on Forex Factory saying that MT4 doesn't support SSL, which is just ridiculous for a supposedly modern piece of software, so my earlier opinion is only reinforced by this.
Given Gmail, and I expect every single other email host on the planet now, requires SSL so that is also excluded.
If MT4 can't even send through Gmail then it's clearly dysfunctional.
I've now found other posts where people are having to go to the extent of installing a local mail sever on their trading server just for MT4 to send email to.
What a completely ridiculous situation.
Is this just more crippling of MT4 so that users complain to their brokers asking them to update to MT5? Meanwhile we have features that don't work, great.
You should check all the stupidities you can read on forums before propagating them.
You obviously don't know you what you are actually talking about and clearly don't deserve any help.
Finally your aggressive attitude is not welcome on this forum.
You should check all the stupidities you can read on forums before propagating them.
You obviously don't know you what you are actually talking about and clearly don't deserve any help.
Finally your aggressive attitude is not welcome on this forum.
Wow. Might be time to take a break and step outside for some fresh air there pal.
Your tacit insults are not appreciated.
Might as well delete this thread as it's clear there's nobody here that actually knows details about MT4's exact technical specs for this.
A truly professional software company would have representation on their forum to answer technical questions instead of leaving it up to all this guesswork..
Wow. Might be time to take a break and step outside for some fresh air there pal.
Your tacit insults are not appreciated.
Might as well delete this thread as it's clear there's nobody here that actually knows details about MT4's exact technical specs for this.
A truly professional software company would have representation on their forum to answer technical questions instead of leaving it up to all this guesswork..
I am doing very well, thanks for your concern.
If you see insults in what I posted I am suggesting you to read it again with an open mind and without anger or bad feelings. The wrong direction of this topic comes from your attitude, and because I dared to bring it to your attention.
You got help, firstly from Sergey which is doing what he can, notably he provided you a link to a post where I personally demonstrated that MT4 is working very well with SSL and port 465 on GMail, it's seems you don't have check this link, as later you repeat what some misinformed and or incompetent people broadcast on forum (that's what I called stupidities, because they are).
In my first answer, I also helped you trying to explain that maybe MT4 is not compatible for some reason with CPanel. Did you bother to check ?
Marco also helped you, proposing you some things and asking questions. You don't bother to answer him.
You have to usual "complaining" attitude, where all others people are guilty and responsible about your frustration. That's not a good attitude and you will not solve your issue with it.
About Metaquotes I agree with you, but that's how it is and it will not change, each year it becomes worst, we have all to deal with it.
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I've been trying to send test emails from my MT4 but I keep getting login failed messages.
The settings are certainly correct and an exact match for what I use in my email client.
The only thing I can think of is that maybe the email server requires some specific configuration so that MT4 can log in to it.
The server is running Cpanel v78.0.30 if anyone knows if there's anything that needs to be done to get this to work..?