Build 2045 strange behavior of Tester

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Under following circumstances StrategyTester does not recognize a final version:

From MetaEditor I start the Tester with Ctrl+F5(or Button)

Tester starts with compiled debugversion, them I stop the Tester.

From MetaEditor I compile final version withF7(or Button)

Switch to Tester and press Button Start in Tab Settings, stop it soon.

Switch to Journal and, oh surprise, Tester reports a debugversion!


But it is no debug version!

If I close the Tester and start it again, it has recognized the final version!

@MetaQuotes: Shure, it is a minor bug, but please repair it.

Edit:

Recompiling final version destroys the Input parameter in StrategyTester. That's very bad behavior.

What did you think programming this?

 

Build 2045 is outdated.

It's a beta version and there is a thread to discuss about beta versions.

 
Alain Verleyen:

Build 2045 is outdated.

It's a beta version and there is a thread to discuss about beta versions.

Thanks for Info, but this bug was not fixed in 2055
 
Otto Pauser:
Thanks for Info, but this bug was not fixed in 2055
Last beta is 2059. If still not fixed, report it in the appropriated thread.
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