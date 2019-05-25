Build 2045 strange behavior of Tester
Build 2045 is outdated.
It's a beta version and there is a thread to discuss about beta versions.
Alain Verleyen:Thanks for Info, but this bug was not fixed in 2055
It's a beta version and there is a thread to discuss about beta versions.
Build 2045 is outdated.
It's a beta version and there is a thread to discuss about beta versions.
Otto Pauser:Last beta is 2059. If still not fixed, report it in the appropriated thread.
Thanks for Info, but this bug was not fixed in 2055
Thanks for Info, but this bug was not fixed in 2055
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Under following circumstances StrategyTester does not recognize a final version:
From MetaEditor I start the Tester with Ctrl+F5(or Button)
Tester starts with compiled debugversion, them I stop the Tester.
From MetaEditor I compile final version withF7(or Button)
Switch to Tester and press Button Start in Tab Settings, stop it soon.
Switch to Journal and, oh surprise, Tester reports a debugversion!
But it is no debug version!
If I close the Tester and start it again, it has recognized the final version!
@MetaQuotes: Shure, it is a minor bug, but please repair it.
Edit:
Recompiling final version destroys the Input parameter in StrategyTester. That's very bad behavior.
What did you think programming this?