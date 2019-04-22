Something that I really cannot understand about this website... Low performance in the market
Sometimes I develop indicators for mt5, when I must set a prices, it s written clearly price cannot be under 30$
Right now if you check the indicators section you can notice 2 strange things:
- Most of products are from the same authors that maybe pushed most "different" indicators in the same moment (kind of spam/flood )
- Prices I can read is about 10$...but minimum prices should be 30$....
- When I publish a product, does mql5 perform a turn over of the products showing them sometime in the first page or after my product is in 2° page I can consider it as dead?
Thats weird. Its sad that once your product is out of focus its pretty much rest in peace unless some buyers search for the kind of products that you have developed or you promote it by yourself. So I think its a good idea to put a good description that covers the keyword that a potential buyer might searching for.
The website rotates the products so that eventually all products are shown.
It is different when you put in a filter for newest products, or most popular and etc, then you will see a targeted search result.
These products that are cheaper then the minimum of $30 are products that were added before this rule came into place so these products are older then that rule.
The website rotates the products so that eventually all products are shown.
It is different when you put in a filter for newest products, or most popular and etc, then you will see a targeted search result.
These products that are cheaper then the minimum of $30 are products that were added before this rule came into place so these products are older then that rule.
So new Developers will be always in disadvanatge respect new developers?
A rule should be equale for everybody...
On google store, if they change or create a rule all products must respect it or they will be disactivated. it s a easy and simple condition...
If the product has only rental options (no buy price), and the rental is 10$ then this is the displayed price . Rentals can have a minimum of 10$.
Otherwise its as Marco stated.
To be honest I did not find where is written the minimum is 10$ for rental....
Anyway: is it right mixing prices of rental with prices of selling?
If bought prices are present, they will show the buy prices. So the perfect strategy is just renting with a lower prices so the product looks cheaper and I can by pass the 30$ limit...
To be honest I did not find where is written the minimum is 10$ for rental....
Anyway: is it right mixing prices of rental with prices of selling?
If bought prices are present, they will show the buy prices. So the perfect strategy is just renting with a lower prices so the product looks cheaper and I can by pass the 30$ limit...
If the vendor wants to only rent it should their price not be displayed though?
If the vendor wants to only rent it should their price not be displayed though?
I dont say that but it should be showed in a different way in my opnion.
Suppose you aree watching the market, you see 1 indicator at 30$ and another at 200$... you could think the 30$ is very cheap it has not value or you could think 200$ it s very expensive considering average of indicators i am watching on the page is 50$....maybe on the same rent period the cost is the same, but the user just sees the worst price....is it fair?
I do not think I have to say in marketing, every aspect has its own weight...
Mixing prices is a mess.
I dont say that but it should be showed in a different way in my opnion.
Suppose you aree watching the market, you see 1 indicator at 30$ and another at 200$... you could think the 30$ is very cheap it has not value or you could think 200$ it s very expensive considering average of indicators i am watching on the page is 50$....maybe on the same rent period the cost is the same, but the user just sees the worst price....is it fair?
I do not think I have to say in marketing, every aspect has its own weight...
Mixing prices is a mess.
In my little experience , the higher price tag gets the most clicks . But -again in my little experience- ,tags of 10$ and $30 are avoided for some reason (by users).
When you offer a buy out price and a lower rent out price , i will agree with you you have a point that the offer-rent-oppurtunity you present is not coming across in the page with the products - from a marketing perspective .
In my little experience , the higher price tag gets the most clicks . But -again in my little experience- ,tags of 10$ and $30 are avoided for some reason (by users).
When you offer a buy out price and a lower rent out price , i will agree with you you have a point that the offer-rent-oppurtunity you present is not coming across in the page with the products - from a marketing perspective .
Exatly.
So right now I removed all BUY opportnities and just offered rent for low prices.
I consider finished here my mt developer experience in the market until it changes, considering also what came out in the other thread ( indicators/ea probably sold in other websites)
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Sometimes I develop indicators for mt5, when I must set a prices, it s written clearly price cannot be under 30$
Right now if you check the indicators section you can notice 2 strange things: