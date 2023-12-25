Recently published EA is available on the MQL Website but not within the Metatrader -> it can't be downloaded
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Hello! I just released an EA. It is listed on the www.mql5.com website but it isn't available in the Metatrader. If you click on "download now" (The EA is free) and click on "open in Metatrader 5" it just shows a Page with "No Data". If I search in the MQL Store within the MT5 terminal, my product doesn't appear.
Is that normal behaviour? Does it take some time for my EA to appear as well in the MT store? I should mention that I recently changed the price from 30 USD to 0 (free use).