How to install EAa's to MT5
In MT5, I copied EA's, but they do not appear on the navigator menu. I used program files\ metatrader 5 \ MQL5 \ indicator. I also tried expert, but they did not appear there either. I've done this before on MT4, so I know how to do this. Any help, Thank-you.
Put in in the following directory :-
C:\Users\YouUserName\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\............................\MQL5\Experts
Hello. I have MT5 with EA installed on my computer. I also want to install MT5 on the laptop, which I did, but the problem is that it doesn't want to install EA on the laptop, I tried to install it on the site, but nothing works. I tried to copy the EA file from the computer and copy them to the laptop folder, but it doesn't want to load. Any ideas?
You cannot copy programs from the market. They will not work on the new device. You need to download the program from the market again.
Yes, but that's the problem. I can't download it from the market. The first two I have enclosed are when I want to download, the second when I try to install. Any idea why this happens?
You can not buy or you can not download?
If you already bought it (if you see your products on your profile here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bounty369/market) so those products should be in Market - Purchased tab of your Metatrader in any of your computer.
So, you can install them from Market - Purchased tab of your Metatrader: just delete the products which do not work, and install them or new one.
Read post #1 about what to check.
If you can not see your purchases in Market - Purchased tab so use the procedure from the post #2
I can't download. I tried the method from post number 2 and again does not want to load EA. Maybe the problem is in MT5. Shouldn't I try to download the program from the MT5 site instead of from the broker's site?
It doesn't matter, obviously the problem is in the laptop.
This EA is already downloaded as I see from your screenshot:
So, attach it to the chart. If it does not work - delete this EA from your Metatrader and inst all it once again directly from Metatrader.
And check post #1
Because no one knows any technical information (Metatrader buiuld, Internet Explorer version, proofs of Community login, screenshot from your profile that you really bought this EA, logs, and more and more). No one can see it (tyou know it only).
So, you can go to those those 2 posts once again to find the reason about why is not not installed.
No, it's not downloaded. (Тechnically is downloaded. I use the same account on both the computer and the laptop. Could this be the reason?) I just copied the folder from my computer and put it in the laptop folder. The first picture shows that I have downloaded EA. This is because I have the same account entered on my computer. When I try to download the EA on the laptop, nothing happens. When I try to install it again nothing happens. In the second picture, when I try to start EA gives me errors, as seen in the pictures. I can't install it directly from MT5 because I don't have a Market in my toolbox, as you can see.
If this "installed" EA is just a copy from your computer to your laptop - delete this file/EA from your laptop (in Metatrader's menu: File - Open Data Folder - and so on).
And install this EA once again from the Market - Purchased tab of Metatrader (in your laptop).
1. Do it (read above), and if you get same error after that (if you get the error when you are going to install your purchase from the Market - Purchased tab of Metatrader) - post/upload log (log file/journal) to this thread (in Metatrader - Journal - right mouse click for Open - and you can see the files; upload the file of today date to your post).
2. Post here some information about your laptop (information from Metatrader):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20
If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab
(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button ). It should look like this:
2021.03.16 05:13:07.133 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2832 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp. 2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i7-9750H @ 2.60GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 842 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2 2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075
3. Internet ... VPS or not? Because some external VPS providers were banned from the MQL5 Market.
Home/office/etc internet? Antivirus/firewall?
I had similar issue for two times (with my external VPS, and at home as well). And I fixed it by myself.
That is why I know what to do.
