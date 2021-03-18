indicator does not appear

I have purchased an indicator, it says 5 more downloads left and that the product has been purchased,but it wont download for  me.  Anyone know how to fix this?
 

Login to Community folder in Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (do not use any password which is accosiated with facebook or google).
Your forum login is kaos04055 (do not use your email for login).

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page70#comment_2564931  

How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market/market_buy 

Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50

I am trying my MT4 (build1320).

1. I made Community login:

2. and checked in Metatrader journal:


3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:


4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:


5. Signal tab works:


6. Market tab works:


If you did everything according to the screenshots above and still can not see your purchase in Market - Purchased tab of Metatrader so use the following procedure (I am using it from time to time, and it helps me):

Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17

Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).

In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:

  1. Close all your MetaTrader terminals
  2. Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
  3. Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
  4. Open MetaTrader terminal
  5. Try to install product again

