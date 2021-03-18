How to install EAa's to MT5 - page 2

2021.03.18 19:57:45.876 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 build 2361 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2021.03.18 19:57:45.878 Terminal        Windows 7 Service Pack 1 build 7601, Intel Pentium Dual  T3400 @ 2.16GHz, 1 / 2 Gb memory, 15 / 32 Gb disk, IE 8, UAC, GMT+2
2021.03.18 19:57:45.878 Terminal        C:\Users\Валентин\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075

I tried to install EA from the site because I don't have an MT5 Market.

Internet, no VPS, wifi connection, home internet, no antivirus, no firewall.

I did not look at your post (I did not look at your attachments sorry) "in deep way" but I can say the following:

1. It is written that- 

IE 8

It is Internet Explorer version 8.
I have version 9 as a minimum for my Windows 8.1 laptop .. and version 11 is very recommended.
I can not use MT5 on that ...

2. An other issue is the Windows version - 

Windows 7

Windows 7 32 bit?
This version is not supported by MQL5.
We should have 64 bit Windows to work on MT5.

My example.
I have my laptop with Windows 8.1 with 32 bit, and I can use it for MT4 only when travelling (not for MT5).

MetaTrader 5 build 2361

It is very old build.
Seems, your laptop (Windows, and so on) is not supported Metatrader 5 sorry.

This is my build (and it is not the recent one) -

 
No problem, I will update the IE to 11. Yes, 32 bits is my Windows, but I still have MT4 and it works without problems. So in order to use MT5 on a laptop, I need to have Windows 10 or, can i install 64 bit version?
 
Bounty369:
No problem, I will update the IE to 11. Yes, 32 bits is my Windows, but I still have MT4 and it works without problems. So in order to use MT5 on a laptop, I need to have Windows 10 or, can i install 64 bit version?
Yes, Windows 10 with 64 bit for MT5.

It is easy to buy new laptop (my experience).
 
The laptop is for a backup option. I use a desktop computer 95 percent of the time. The problem with the computer is fan cooler of the CPU. It's very noisy and it needs to be changed, and I can't sleep at night. First I want to see how the demo account behaves and if everything is fine, I will use VPS with a real account. So I wanted to let the account run for a week or two all the time, but I have to use the laptop for that. The CPU cooler is too noisy. Thank you for your help and for your time.
