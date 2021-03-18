How to install EAa's to MT5 - page 2
I tried to install EA from the site because I don't have an MT5 Market.
Internet, no VPS, wifi connection, home internet, no antivirus, no firewall.
I did not look at your post (I did not look at your attachments sorry) "in deep way" but I can say the following:
----------------
1. It is written that-
IE 8
It is Internet Explorer version 8.
I have version 9 as a minimum for my Windows 8.1 laptop .. and version 11 is very recommended.
I can not use MT5 on that ...
----------------
2. An other issue is the Windows version -
Windows 7
Windows 7 32 bit?
This version is not supported by MQL5.
We should have 64 bit Windows to work on MT5.
My example.
I have my laptop with Windows 8.1 with 32 bit, and I can use it for MT4 only when travelling (not for MT5).
----------------
It is very old build.
Seems, your laptop (Windows, and so on) is not supported Metatrader 5 sorry.
This is my build (and it is not the recent one) -
No problem, I will update the IE to 11. Yes, 32 bits is my Windows, but I still have MT4 and it works without problems. So in order to use MT5 on a laptop, I need to have Windows 10 or, can i install 64 bit version?
It is easy to buy new laptop (my experience).