The difference between Bloomberg terminals and MetaTrader terminals? - page 3
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No Wass, this is if you want to make your own brokerage.
There's really a bloomberg service as a full package as I described above, and in this configuration contrary to MT it is not free :
By the way looking for automated stuff that come with I found an interesting graph : most of trading activities is now automated, interesting fact, isn't it ?
It seems that bloomberg terminal works like scripts rather than fully automated systems as MT do.
And considering the size of the beast (demo install file is 800mb), I won't be surprised if bloomberg terminal users' run also metatrader for EA.
Maybe is there one on the forum to enlighten us ?
Question is: If the system costs 14-20k a year, can it give you news and informations, that give you a head-start of most market competitors?!
As I said, bloomberg is a network of many traders to analyze the markets and interact with each other + a moderation team, that gives you recommendations etc.
But when paying so much money a year for renting, I think that you must be one of the high rollers in the game, or at least have so much skills and self confidence, that you can start with only 100k and make this into 1 mio in a couple of years, mostly with stock trading than with anything else [trading perfectly selected stocks can give you a win-ratio of 1:4, which is the highest you can get].
This is why I would love to see a good stock scanner here in mql markets, and a broker that gives you 1000+ stocks to trade via metatrader.
No Wass, this is if you want to make your own brokerage.
There's really a bloomberg service as a full package as I described above, and in this configuration contrary to MT it is not free :
By the way looking for automated stuff that come with I found an interesting graph : most of trading activities is now automated, interesting fact, isn't it ?
It seems that bloomberg terminal works like scripts rather than fully automated systems as MT do.
And considering the size of the beast (demo install file is 800mb), I won't be surprised if bloomberg terminal users' run also metatrader for EA.
Maybe is there one on the forum to enlighten us ?
A friend of mine uses volfix.net for sentiment data (volume) for indices and stocks, a squawk box for fast news reports and a software, that can analyze many thousand us-stocks in minutes.
He says he would like to use bloomberg too, but it is too expensive for him. Using the services described, he says he pays around 4k a year.
Bl Terminal would give all those data too, but you would additionally have that recommendations by the Bl team (and other users).
Because all they do at Bl, is analyzing the markets (indices, forex, stocks) all day long.
According to my opinion (sorry if I am mistaken):
You are right, but
It is very easy to understand, why bloomberg is calling themself terminal than software, platform, or whatever.
You can buy hardware from bloomberg, that makes it look like a full end terminal. See that even the monitors are from bloomberg.
The keyboard has many special buttons for trading, like you can see it at NYSE on the trading floor.
So this is what bloomberg is trying to achieve with the name terminal.
Of course and additionally you get all that kind of software and information too.
Btw: Executing trades does not have to happen in the bloomberg software necessarily.
If you watch Bloomberg TV you will see that many brokers are advertising there, for ex. Interactive Brokers or fxpro, that is using MT4/5 and so on.
Question is: If the system costs 14-20k a year, can it give you news and informations, that give you a head-start of most market competitors?!
As I said, bloomberg is a network of many traders to analyze the markets and interact with each other + a moderation team, that gives you recommendations etc.
But when paying so much money a year for renting, I think that you must be one of the high rollers in the game, or at least have so much skills and self confidence, that you can start with only 100k and make this into 1 mio in a couple of years, mostly with stock trading than with anything else [trading perfectly selected stocks can give you a win-ratio of 1:4, which is the highest you can get].
This is why I would love to see a good stock scanner here in mql markets, and a broker that gives you 1000+ stocks to trade via metatrader.
I suppose the bloomberg team provides nice advices, profitables for the customers. They wrote on their www, that it's a community of about 300 000 privileged customers getting news 30s before the public + all the panoply : that is a luxe, definitively.
But once again, the visual chart is a luxe too : broker(prices,api)+script is the basic.
Personally, I think MT is a good standard - not too basic, not too sophisticated.
Sorry I was rather unspecific.
In terms of graphical/display capabilities there is no difference right?
Being more specific, any technical analysis performed on Bloomberg terminal can also be performed on MetaTrader terminal?
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The answer I am still pursuing is whether MetaTrader terminal has any representational limitations?
More specific, limitations regarding data processing and visualization.
Thanks for all the info. However, as I am familiar with Bloomberg terminal, I already knew most of the facts.
The answer I am still pursuing is whether MetaTrader terminal has any representational limitations?
More specific, limitations regarding data processing and visualization.
No problem with visualization and data processing for Metatrader.
For example -
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Вот что можно сделать с OpenCL прямо в терминале MetaTrader 5 без всяких DLL
Renat Fatkhullin, 2016.12.10 01:10
It demonstrates not only the calculations on the GPU in MQL5 code, but also the graphics capabilities of the terminal:
Full source code in the form of a script is attached. The bug on OpenCL 1.2 was fixed.
This video was created by MetaQuotes. The script is attached to the original post here.
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