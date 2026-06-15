The difference between Bloomberg terminals and MetaTrader terminals? - page 4
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Thanks for all the info. However, as I am familiar with Bloomberg terminal, I already knew most of the facts.
The answer I am still pursuing is whether MetaTrader terminal has any representational limitations?
More specific, limitations regarding data processing and visualization.
Can Bloombers do same?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Fractals, fractal structures, their graphic images + Canvas
Nikolai Semko , 2019.03.07 21:17
Something on the fractal does not look like. This is a kaleidoscope of some kind.
Here are examples of fractals:
Thanks for all the info. However, as I am familiar with Bloomberg terminal, I already knew most of the facts.
The answer I am still pursuing is whether MetaTrader terminal has any representational limitations?
More specific, limitations regarding data processing and visualization.
Besides, I can not use my own data in Bloomberg terminal - they will force me to use their data (in Metatrader - you can use any data incl your own data) -
The Bloomberg Terminal is a computer software system provided by the financial data vendor Bloomberg L.P.
Besides, Bloomberg terminal will ask for money from me if I will want to use it (Metatrader is free for the clients) -
Bloomberg is now charging $24,000 a year for a single terminal subscription.
Besides, Bloomberg terminal was written in C, C++ and JavaScript -
It was originally written in Fortran and C. It has been migrating to C++ and JavaScript
Besides, I can use many brokers using Metatrader, but there is the limitation in case of Bloomberg:
Meet Bloomberg TradeBook — your one-stop shop for live electronic ..
You can create the signal and you are able to have more than 2,000 subscribers incl large hedge funds using Metatrader. But in Bloomberg - 50 or around 50 only:
A large hedge fund or other financial institution can easily have 50 traders and analysts all with subscriptions ..
Metatrader 5 is connected with many stock brokers and stock exchanges. Seems - the Bloomberg terminal is connected too ... but with no any choice to change the broker or to use the other data provider -
Like most professional market data providers, Bloomberg passes through all exchange fees to their clients. This means if you want real-time data from the NYSE, CME, OPRA, or any other exchange, you’ll be billed the full cost in addition to the $1,900 per month.
About data processing and speed ... Metatrader can make high frequency trading with any broker selected by you, and with any data selected/created by you (inc Bloomberg data).
and more and more.
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So, why do you use Bloomberg terminal which is written on C and Java programming languages, and costs $24,000 a year for you, and having less dataprocessing, a lot of limitations incl visualization limitations, and lack of freedom and lack/limitation in functionality?
Summarized as points, please.
I just found this text in your profile -
Now, from observing their trades on Bloomberg terminals, I have moved to opening my own positions with MetaTrader terminal.
So, if you are familiar with Bloomberg terminal so you can spend some time to read the threads/articles on this mql5 portal, and it will be much better support than asking the members for the personal assistance on your thread.
Because Metatrader is used by many people, and one person less or one person more - is not a problem at all.
I mean: Metatrader will not be "killed" in case you will not use Metatrader ...
So, you should read the articles, read the threads, practise by trading to get some knowledge about.
Nothing will be crashed in the World if you will not use Metatrader.
And no one wins in the World (except you) if you will start to use Metatrader.
So, you need it (we do not need it).
In this case - help yourself (and you do not need any thread to be created for that).
And if you really want to start with Metatrader so there is one thread -
----------------
Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
No problem with visualization and data processing for Metatrader.
For example -
This video was created by MetaQuotes. The script is attached to the original post here.
The articles:
Wonderful ! I didn't imaging OpenCL powerful that much.
Thanks for all the info. However, as I am familiar with Bloomberg terminal, I already knew most of the facts.
The answer I am still pursuing is whether MetaTrader terminal has any representational limitations?
More specific, limitations regarding data processing and visualization.
As I said above, contrary to Bloomberg, MT isn't a ready-to-wear solutions for traders, it comes with the minimal needed visually and a rich language that allows even bling bling !
So finally, it really depends of the end-user, if you need someone to hold your hand for trading, then stay with Bloomberg, they provides for sure excellent advice.
If you know what you are doing, or feel like in jail with standard indicators (those offered in all platform) and wish to make your own way thru market, then MT & MQL is an excellent choice as it's very flexible and make you able to do almost everything.
A comparative analogy would be with OS & system :
The more your level is advanced, the more you'll need skills & you'll have perspectives and possibilities but .... the less it's eye-candy.
Screenshot from trading systems on unixlike :
Summarized as points, please.
1) About 2,000 dollars.
Every month, of course.Now seriously. Bloomberg is best suited for macro analysis, while Metatrader is a tool for technical analysis. Like night and day.
FYI...
Bloomberg products are all named after Michael Bloomberg, NYC business man, former NYC Mayor, and co-founder and majority owner of Bloomberg L.P.
As previous posts in this thread have alluded, Bloomberg TV (also free on YouTube) broadcasts financial markets news regarding macro events─and tidbits of micro events. However, Bloomberg Markets broadcasts micro events─and tidbits of technicals and macro events. Bloomberg Markets is available for paid subscription only. Bloomberg Terminal basically combines all of that with fundamental analysis of all markets, limited included technical indicators/tools, advanced order routing, and automated trading. Similarly to MT5, the features/functionality of Bloomberg Terminal can be expanded via custom coding/API's─but not in MQL5, obviously. Bloomberg Terminal is the "gold standard" among professional traders in Manhattan─and its subscription is priced high accordingly.
Macro events such as jobs numbers, rate decisions, etc. are generally used by FX traders, while micro events such as corporate annual reports, M&A's, etc. are used by equities (stock) traders─along with macro events. Fundamental analysis can examine both macro and micro events─all qualitative data. In contrast thereto, technical analysis only examines quantitative data, e.g., prices, time, volume, O/I, etc.
On a related note, there are no MT5 stock brokers in NY─nor in the entire U.S., for that matter.
Meta is for amateurs and wannabes.
If you mean Facebook, yes, I agree 100%.😂
If you mean MetaTrader, it's open to debate. The fact that a trader is licensed by a regulatory agency has little to do with experience and profitability. The primary goal of commercial firms is sales of financial products within the limits of regulatory compliance. That is why the overwhelming majority of licensing exams primarily focus on market regulations, e.g., a U.S. Series 7 for equities, etc. or a U.S. Series 3 for derivatives. Even in a Certified Trading Analyst exam that primarily focuses on knowledge of all markets (along with the prerequisite of regulatory exams), there is no testing of strategically profitable trading therein.
I posit to you that MetaTrader is more accurately for retail traders. Any given retail trader can have anywhere from zero experience to a lifetime of experience. Given the superior access to resources and technology that professional traders have, it's rather easy for them to throw everything at the wall and see what sticks. That is a loose definition of the average hedge fund. Interestingly, Warren Buffet beat the best hedge funders in the business merely by buying and holding the S&P 500 index─winning Mr. Buffet a wager of 1 million USD. Therefore, I can only guess that an experienced MT5 retail trader/coder talking to a hedge funder would be like talking to the wall. Which one really knows best how to turn 10,000 USD into the earnings of a full-time job?
As a potential caveat, the greater difficulty of retail trading, coupled with the lower barriers to entry into retail trading, result in more people "trying out" retail trading than professional trading. To the extent that you're talking exclusively about the try-out stage in the retail trader turnover process, well ok then.
If you mean Facebook, yes, I agree 100%.😂
If you mean MetaTrader, it's open to debate. The fact that a trader is licensed by a regulatory agency has little to do with experience and profitability. The primary goal of commercial firms is sales of financial products within the limits of regulatory compliance. That is why the overwhelming majority of licensing exams primarily focus on market regulations, e.g., a U.S. Series 7 for equities, etc. or a U.S. Series 3 for derivatives. Even in a Certified Trading Analyst exam that primarily focuses on knowledge of all markets (along with the prerequisite of regulatory exams), there is no testing of strategically profitable trading therein.
I posit to you that MetaTrader is more accurately for retail traders. Any given retail trader can have anywhere from zero experience to a lifetime of experience. Given the superior access to resources and technology that professional traders have, it's rather easy for them to throw everything at the wall and see what sticks. That is a loose definition of the average hedge fund. Interestingly, Warren Buffet beat the best hedge funders in the business merely by buying and holding the S&P 500 index─winning Mr. Buffet a wager of 1 million USD. Therefore, I can only guess that an experienced MT5 retail trader/coder talking to a hedge funder would be like talking to the wall. Which one really knows best how to turn 10,000 USD into the earnings of a full-time job?
As a potential caveat, the greater difficulty of retail trading, coupled with the lower barriers to entry into retail trading, result in more people "trying out" retail trading than professional trading. To the extent that you're talking exclusively about the try-out stage in the retail trader turnover process, well ok then.