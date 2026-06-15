The difference between Bloomberg terminals and MetaTrader terminals? - page 2

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lippmaje:
no Bloomberg it's no terminal it's a TV channel

From "Code of Federal Regulations Titles 47, ...Office of the Federal Register (U.S.) - 2010" - 


Subscriber terminal (TV) is connected to Bloomberg TV Channel ...

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Thus, the terminals are everywhere.
And this is one trading platform only: Metatrader 5.

 

I think that platforms like bloomberg terminal, reuters eikon and others are especially good for trading stocks.

Because you can be aware, that you will get some good information about development / breaking stories of recent stocks.


But when it comes to trading the forex market, I doubt that you will have a bigger advantage than others.

Sentiment data for indices on other side is possible to gather, for ex. with volfix.net, but the question is: Will you be able to get an advantage by it?!


It is always the same: For special news and informations, you need to pay.

Whether it is a squawk box, sentiment data, or others...


This way you even could build your own 'terminal', without having to rent a ready-made product.


Would be great to see a tool in the market, that scans all stocks and shows the most promising ones.

Maybe one of the advanced coders can create such a thing in future...

 
Sergey Golubev:

MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide 

MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading PlatformUser Manual 

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So, the Bloomberg is terminal, MT4 is the terminal, ATM machine is terminal,
But Metatrader 5 is the Trading Platform!
:)


Platform means a place to act or ground for something, Terminal means how that platform formed or shaped , Airport (A place) Terminal inside Airport means (Performing Area) , Any software which has own shape to perform inside Windows or other OS means it has own shape as terminal, but if you trading in any explorer it's not terminal, it should be web based trading. MT5 also a terminal and it's platform is Windows or others OS.

Its clear Now?


 

I never used it but it seems to be a full package platform :  

  • size : 700mb
  • price : 20 000$
  • 6 differents programming languages
  • supported on windows, linux, macos, and solaris
  • stuff : news 30s before the public, analysis, recommendation, online help, own brokerage, fingerprint authentification etc ... 

... a greasy cow ... beside metatrader is the lean one : 

  • size : 30mb
  • price : free
  • 1 language
  • only windows natively supported
  • stuff : 
    • news ? DIY (do it yourself)
    • analysis ? DIY
    • recommendation ? Don't even ask on the forum
    • etc ... 
Some would say bloomberg terminal is for wealthly ppl, and mt for small ppl, but i don't think it's correct, no doubt that bloomberg's users wishing a full automated system, a robot, won't need the full package. 

But beware, MT is minimalist, but there's more minimalist than MT : a broker and a python script and you're on stage ! 
 

I would summarize what I learned from this thread so far as follows:

  1. Both are terminals, but Bloomberg is connected to the TV channel where MT is more of a platform for all kind of small traders. I guess the cable TV is for wealthy traders so they can relax while placing their orders and go yachting.
  2. Bloomberg is very expensive because it's a package complete with monitors and keyboard. I don't know if the mouse goes extra. MT is free, but no monitor, no keyboard, no mouse.
  3. ??? (don't know yet...)
 
Ngoc Nguyen:
Sorry I was rather unspecific.

In terms of graphical/display capabilities there is no difference right?

Being more specific, any technical analysis performed on Bloomberg terminal can also be performed on MetaTrader terminal?

No it can't be 

 
Ngoc Nguyen:
Summarized as points, please.

Bloomberg terminal  is different from Metatrader 4/5 terminal 


because you can't trade through Bloomberg terminal 

but you can analyzes and get news update via it (Bloomberg terminal)


Metatrader 4/5 terminal you can buy/order your stock/Forex through it (Metatrader 4/5 terminal ) with help of a broker

 
Sergey Golubev:

MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide 

MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading PlatformUser Manual 

----------------

So, the Bloomberg is terminal, MT4 is the terminal, ATM machine is terminal,
But Metatrader 5 is the Trading Platform!
:)


We have different type Terminal  in different aspects,

terminal is something that enables you to do many things in one place (or access to other products)

Metatrader 4 /Metatrader 5 are Terminals


ATM / POS (use in store for payment/transfer is Terminal) in different aspects

 
Hakim Precious:

We have different type Terminal  in different aspects,

terminal is something that enables you to do many things in one place (or access to other products)

Metatrader 4 /Metatrader 5 are Terminals


ATM / POS (use in store for payment/transfer is Terminal) in different aspects

According to my opinion (sorry if I am mistaken):

  • terminal is allowing the users to use something which was already predefined;
  • trading platform is the more higher level of interraction than terminal: the trading platform is allowing the users to do something which the terminal does not.

 
Icham Aidibe:

I never used it but it seems to be a full package platform :  

  • size : 700mb
  • price : 20 000$
  • 6 differents programming languages
  • supported on windows, linux, macos, and solaris
  • stuff : news 30s before the public, analysis, recommendation, online help, own brokerage, fingerprint authentification etc ... 

... a greasy cow ... beside metatrader is the lean one : 

  • size : 30mb
  • price : free
  • 1 language
  • only windows natively supported
  • stuff : 
    • news ? DIY (do it yourself)
    • analysis ? DIY
    • recommendation ? Don't even ask on the forum
    • etc ... 
Some would say bloomberg terminal is for wealthly ppl, and mt for small ppl, but i don't think it's correct, no doubt that bloomberg's users wishing a full automated system, a robot, won't need the full package. 

But beware, MT is minimalist, but there's more minimalist than MT : a broker and a python script and you're on stage ! 

It's for large financial firms prices not for firm clients 

MT4/MT5 also not free Brokers paying to MetaQuotes Software Corp, As Broker client free for you, Same firms which using Bloomberg Software they offers free download to their clients 


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