Input values being reset when switching tabs. - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Anyone found a solution to this yet?
I've contacted service desk but they have stopped responding to me now.
OK, if an older version of MT5 is a possible fix can anyone send me a link to where I can download an older version please?
My current mt5 on the about says:
Version: 5.00 build 2007 25 Feb 2019
I cannot access older versions of the terminal via their website? What was the last update before the current one I have?
Any help is greatly appreciated :)
Thanks LippMaje, I did create a new folder called "Tester" within the MQL5\Profiles folder.
I have restarted the MT5 terminal but this does not fix the issue. Is there anything else I need to do?
Thanks for your help.
A fix exists, you have to create folder MQL5\Profiles\Tester in your MT installation folder.
I have also tried this but to no avail, is there anything that needs to be put into this folder to get started or does it just need to be empty?
EDIT: I take that back it seems to have fixed the issue for me and any changes I make in the inputs tab now sticks! Thanks so much for this!
I just stepped into the same issue.
To be precise, what you need to do is to create "Tester" directory in the DATA FOLDER, not in the installation folder!
e.g. at my system the folder is under
C:\Users\<my user name>\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\<terminal number>\MQL5\Profiles\Tester
You don't even need to restart the terminal.
I hope it helps
I just stepped into the same issue.
To be precise, what you need to do is to create "Tester" directory in the DATA FOLDER, not in the installation folder!
e.g. at my system the folder is under
C:\Users\<my user name>\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\<terminal number>\MQL5\Profiles\Tester
You don't even need to restart the terminal.
I hope it helps
That's great! It helped a lot!
May it could be related to database download? I mean... I only have 100% quality DB from 2017 April 17. Before that the quality is very very poor.
I have build 2615
sep17
trying to backtest a strategy getting empty inputs screen .....what could cause this? it was fine before......