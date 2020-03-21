Sending Profiles To Different MT5's

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I have multiple OS's running MT5 and have a profile created on one that I would like to share to all of them so I do not have to setup the profile multiple times. I saved the profile I need in my MT5 and can see it in my MT5 profiles folder (C:\Users\...\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\F77C8CF37...\MQL5\Profiles\Charts. it is called "test". so I compress it and send it via gmail to my other OS. When I extract the "test" folder in the Charts folder on my other OS and then restart MT5, it shows up correctly, but when I click on it to open it, it does nothing. No charts open like it is supposed to. Is there anything I can do to copy a profile to multiple MT5's to save time?


(Profiles:)

                       

(Profile Folder:)   

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