Experts: MultiTrader - page 8

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Great job my friend!

From your Code, I have added function send notification and Picture of chart to telegram.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|   ENUM_SCREENSHOTSIZE                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_SCREENSHOTSIZE
  {
   x1280x1024,// 1280 x 1024
   x1024x768, // 1024 x 768
   x800x600   // 800 x 600
  };
  
//--- input parameters
input string InpChannelName = "yourTelegramChannelName";//Channel Name
input string InpToken       = "your Telegram token";//Token
input ENUM_SCREENSHOTSIZE    InpPicSize = x1280x1024;//ScreenShot size
input string InpTemplate = "IChimoku";//Templates

Please,refer to the link to know how to get telegam token: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2355

You need add 4 files *.mqh to "Include.

and this is result:


How to create bots for Telegram in MQL5
How to create bots for Telegram in MQL5
  • www.mql5.com
This article contains step-by-step instructions for creating bots for Telegram in MQL5. This information may prove useful for users who wish to synchronize their trading robot with a mobile device. There are samples of bots in the article that provide trading signals, search for information on websites, send information about the account balance, quotes and screenshots of charts to you smart phone.
Files:
MultiTrader.mq4  421 kb
Telegram.zip  20 kb
 
Someone should update the ea
 
873600aa #:
2019.07.16 17:22:19.805 MultiTrader EURUSD,H1: Alert: GBP has reached the low level | Suggested pair: GBPCAD

what is that mean, is it a sell or buy signal for GBPCAD ?
Sometime buy and some time sell
 
This is a quality and great project I must say. Do you have it in MT5? If you do, please share
 
Thank you very much for the software. You have reached the highest levels in the IT profession. You deserve all our humble appreciation.
 
helping me for trade
 
A very much thanks for a great project. Do you have it in MT5? If you do, please share.
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