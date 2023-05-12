Experts: MultiTrader - page 8
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Great job my friend!
From your Code, I have added function send notification and Picture of chart to telegram.
Please,refer to the link to know how to get telegam token: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2355
You need add 4 files *.mqh to "Include.
and this is result:
2019.07.16 17:22:19.805 MultiTrader EURUSD,H1: Alert: GBP has reached the low level | Suggested pair: GBPCAD
what is that mean, is it a sell or buy signal for GBPCAD ?