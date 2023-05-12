Experts: MultiTrader - page 2

New comment
 

For those asking where to download this code.

The link is the underlined name at the top left of the first post.

This is the same for all of the codes in this section.

 
Great work, do u plan to give the possibility in future to insert a plugin for a particolar signal to apply to a pair?
 
Boa tarde, sou novo neste mercado e estou com dificuldes de instalar de forma correta este indicador, alguém poderia realizar um passo a passo de como instalar de forma correta? desde já agradeço.
 
rhedson:
Good afternoon, I'm new to this market and I'm having trouble installing this indicator correctly, could someone carry out a step by step how to install correctly? Thank you very much in advance.

This is an English language forum.

Please only post in English.

Use the site's translation tool if necessary.


 
@Mani Heshmat You show perfection by mastery. One of the best seen ever. Thank you very much for your share.
 
Tks for the awesome share. Great work!!!
[Deleted]  
I'm new. I'm not sure about the decision to buy and sell. We kindly ask you to explain in the attached photo. I have marked the situation whether in these circumstances you should enter "buy" or "sell". I am asking for understanding.
MultiTrader
 
Stanislaw Bilka:
I'm new.I'm not sure about the decision to buy and sell. We kindly ask you to explain in the attached photo.I have marked the situation whether in these circumstances you should enter "buy" or "sell".I am asking for understanding.

The question if you should buy or sell, is haunting us all.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

The question if you should buy or sell, is haunting us all.

There are suggestions that come when the alerts are activated you should try it.

[Deleted]  
Jermaine Wedderburn:

There are suggestions that come when the alerts are activated you should try it.

Please, tell me what they suggest?
One line of red suggests that what?The currency is strengthening or weakening. I am asking because I bear the risk of entering the market alone.
12345678
New comment