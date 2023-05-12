Experts: MultiTrader - page 2
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For those asking where to download this code.
The link is the underlined name at the top left of the first post.
This is the same for all of the codes in this section.
Good afternoon, I'm new to this market and I'm having trouble installing this indicator correctly, could someone carry out a step by step how to install correctly? Thank you very much in advance.
This is an English language forum.
Please only post in English.
Use the site's translation tool if necessary.
I'm new.I'm not sure about the decision to buy and sell. We kindly ask you to explain in the attached photo.I have marked the situation whether in these circumstances you should enter "buy" or "sell".I am asking for understanding.
The question if you should buy or sell, is haunting us all.
The question if you should buy or sell, is haunting us all.
There are suggestions that come when the alerts are activated you should try it.
There are suggestions that come when the alerts are activated you should try it.
One line of red suggests that what?The currency is strengthening or weakening. I am asking because I bear the risk of entering the market alone.