Experts: MultiTrader - page 5
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Hello! I installed it to my MT4. But, I now can see only a part of it as attached. What is the matter with me?
Hello Your broker trading pairs have Prefix or Suffix ... Set that in expert option
Thank you for sharing this great tool!!
5 star for sure!!
Well organized and super helpful to understand the market situation!!
Thanks a lot for your great support:-)
moreover, when I try to insert values in SL or TP it starts blinking. it's normal ? as if it were unstable.?.. only when compiling the TP SL starts blinking.. everything else works
thank who response
this is an amazing piece of work (art!) 5 stars!
i have looked through the code and tried to enable the push notifications changing the variable from false to true but it doesn't seem to apply. also some of the buttons don't work on some currency pairs but all in all this is a brilliant EA.
the recommended currency pair to trade when certain conditions are met is brilliant!
a job well done!Edit: i reapplied the EA and update the push notifications form the import screen and i have now received the push notification :)