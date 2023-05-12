Experts: MultiTrader - page 5

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Hello can anyone tell on what analysis it gives low level and High level alerts ?
 
Hello! I installed it to my MT4. But, I now can see only a part of it as attached. What is the matter with me? 
Files:
multitrader.png  275 kb
 
Good evening, can I ask how you calculate this numeber?
a
 
Lee Hae:
Hello! I installed it to my MT4. But, I now can see only a part of it as attached. What is the matter with me? 

Hello Your broker trading pairs have Prefix or Suffix ... Set that in expert option 

 
Thank you so much for sharing this great tool!
 

Thank you for sharing this great tool!! 

5 star for sure!!

Well organized and super helpful to understand the market situation!!

 
Hi the multitrade shows only trade done manually or with magic number =0...how can I modify the code to obtain also trades done with an EA?my ea has a magic numer =1289.
Thanks a lot for your great support:-)
 
Thank you so much for sharing such as beautiful and useful tool!
 
Great job congratulations. can anyone say if it is normal that the speed bar keeps appearing and disappearing numbers? shouldn't it stand fixed numbers and values?

moreover, when I try to insert values in SL or TP it starts blinking. it's normal ? as if it were unstable.?..  only when compiling the TP SL starts blinking..  everything else works

thank who response

 

this is an amazing piece of work (art!) 5 stars!

i have looked through the code and tried to enable the push notifications changing the variable from false to true but it doesn't seem to apply. also some of the buttons don't work on some currency pairs but all in all this is a brilliant EA.

the recommended currency pair to trade when certain conditions are met is brilliant!

a job well done!

Edit: i reapplied the EA and update the push notifications form the import screen and i have now received the push notification :)
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