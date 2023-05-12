Experts: MultiTrader
The author did a good job of designing a complete trading tool. This tool is great for both professionals and beginners traders. Currency strength is one of the best methods in determining the bias of the market. This tool brings you more than just currency strength it makes your trading easy and organized. Five stars for me. :D
It does not work on a micro account?
What should I do?
Christine
5 stars for sure.
Very good job.
Does anyone know what the fourth column represent?
Thanks.
5 stars for sure.
Very good job.
Does anyone know what the fourth column represent?
Thanks.
It´s a speed bar
For each Symbol: Symbol% Up/Dn | Range in points | Range percent | Speed bar |
It does not work on a micro account?
What should I do?
Christine
Right click on the chart. select expert adviser. Properties. Add either Prefix or Suffix
depending on what your broker use. E.g. EURUSDmicro, "micro" in this case is suffix.
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MultiTrader:
Trading and analysis dashboard which usually provides great trading opportunities during daytime.
Author: Mani Heshmat