Experts: MultiTrader

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MultiTrader:

Trading and analysis dashboard which usually provides great trading opportunities during daytime.

MultiTrader

Author: Mani Heshmat

MultiTrader
MultiTrader
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Deviation Channel Lines "Standard Deviation Channel Lines" EA draws Standard Deviation Channel Lines on chart and trades with its trend,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ. Daily Percent Change Separate window! Uses daily open price and current price (close price for...
 

The author did a good job of designing a complete trading tool. This tool is great for both professionals and beginners traders. Currency strength is one of the best methods in determining the bias of the market. This tool brings you more than just currency strength it makes your trading easy and organized. Five stars for me. :D

 
Mani built a great product here, coding this multitrader gives the trader an edge in this tough market.....5 stars from me  
 
Mani multitrader tool is very powerful and gives us insight into what happened in the market right away. 5 stars too from me.
 
Thanks for sharing... 5 stars from me too
 

It does not work on a micro account?

What should I do?

Christine

 
This EA has got to be the best functionality I've come across... best looking too.  This guy knows how to code, or what?!  Awesome Skills.  Appreciate the share.
 

5 stars for sure.

Very good job.

Does anyone know what the fourth column represent?


Thanks.

 
4ME5:

5 stars for sure.

Very good job.

Does anyone know what the fourth column represent?


Thanks.

It´s a speed bar


For each Symbol:  Symbol% Up/Dn  | Range in points  | Range percent | Speed bar |

 
cd53:

It does not work on a micro account?

What should I do?

Christine

 Right click on the chart. select expert adviser. Properties. Add either Prefix or Suffix

depending on what your broker use. E.g. EURUSDmicro, "micro" in this case is suffix.

 
Thanks for this dashboard mate. Great work! Any chance of adding the trailing stop option too?
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