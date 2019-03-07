Build 2006 Problems

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The following indicators don't work properly - either won't draw at all or draw incorrectly:

 

Another issue is in Custom symbols of MT5 2006 build.

When I create a custom symbol there is the field for the calculation formula.
After I can export the custom symbol in a json file tipe.
The json file contains the correct forumula (it's a plain text file).
After, if I want to create a new custom symbol using the saved data in json file, when I click "Import" all new custom symbol fields are populated except the "Formula" field that remain empty.

The only way is to copy and paste the formula from the .json saved file to the formula window dialog.

 

Another issue is with EA Tester, refusing to execute some tests in Genetic Optimizations, and it returns "task rejected by tester agent" on the journal.

This is happening after update to build 2006.


Detailed:

Tests starts OK, but after some executions are done, it refuse to make more executions of the same EA that was running fine until seconds before. 


 
So I guess I'll just have to stay on Build 1940.
 
sadplanet:
So I guess I'll just have to stay on Build 1940.

All your 3 indicators compiled in MetaEditor with no error, and work - I checked it:



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As to "don't work properly" so you should ask the coder to check (and to improve/fix in case of any error).
I am not a coder sorry.

 
Ok, thanks.
 
Version: 5.00 build 2007 25 Feb 2019 is used.
Below is supposed to be a phenomenon from build 2005.

During the OnDeinit event, execute the loop processing and execute the ObjectDelete method. 
When the loop exceeds 2.5 seconds, the OnDeint event ends in the middle,
Terminal tasks will be left behind.
Therefore, even if you try to start the next terminal, it can not start up.
Also, in the same situation as above, even if you open another chart with the template, the terminal task remains.
I created an indicator to confirm.
As we attach the source code, thank you for your consideration.


There is no reaction at all in the Japanese forum on this matter.

https://www.mql5.com/ja/forum/304795


MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームビルド2005: 経済指標カレンダー、サービスとしてのMQL5アプリとR言語API
MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームビルド2005: 経済指標カレンダー、サービスとしてのMQL5アプリとR言語API
  • 2019.02.21
  • www.mql5.com
2019年2月21日には更新されたMetaTrader 5 プラットフォームがリリースされます。この新バージョンは次の変更を含みます。 ターミナル: 内蔵の経済指標カレンダーを完全に更新しました。経済指標カレンダーは当社独自の祖ルーションです...
Files:
Confirmation_method.zip  176 kb
 
Yutaka Okamoto:
Version: 5.00 build 2007 25 Feb 2019 is used.
Below is supposed to be a phenomenon from build 2005.

During the OnDeinit event, execute the loop processing and execute the ObjectDelete method. 
When the loop exceeds 2.5 seconds, the OnDeint event ends in the middle,
Terminal tasks will be left behind.
Therefore, even if you try to start the next terminal, it can not start up.
Also, in the same situation as above, even if you open another chart with the template, the terminal task remains.
I created an indicator to confirm.
As we attach the source code, thank you for your consideration.


There is no reaction at all in the Japanese forum on this matter.

https://www.mql5.com/ja/forum/304795


It is difficult for me to find the reason/reply because I am not a coder.
But it is what I found - 

1. From this official announcement - the post:

Tester: Fixed debugging of indicators on historical data. Now the OnInit and OnDeinit indicator functions can be properly debugged.

2. One question, and reply from the MetaQuotes - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Beta version of MetaTrader 5 build 1995: Economic calendar, MQL5 programs as services and APIs for the R language

Sergey Savinkin , 2019.02.20 11:54

Previously there was a problem with restarting the indicator . The OnInit () function of the new indicator was launched before the OnDeinit () of the old one was executed. Do I understand correctly that this innovation is the correction of this particular error, and now the developers guarantee the launch of a new indicator after the old one is closed?

Reply - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Beta version of MetaTrader 5 build 1995: Economic calendar, MQL5 programs as services and APIs for the R language

Slava , 2019.02.20 11:57

It's not a problem. This is a feature of architecture.

Debugging on historical data is debugging in a visual tester. It has nothing to do with the terminal (it says "30. Tester: ...")

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So, I have no idea - it (those replies) will help or not ..

 
Thank you for examining. I am going to use it as an example.
Also, it seems that active discussion has been done in the Russian forum, so I would like to propose to that as well.
Thank you very match.
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