Indicators: 3DMa
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/24798
Really nice, except it needs some kind of "locking" mechanism so it won't move when unwanted. I need to click the chart for other reasons and this indicator goes all out of whack when it is supposed to stay put. Thank you for the code.
I have figured out how to alter the source code to prevent further clicking from rearranging the lines, but I can't understand how to prevent that when the timeframe is changed. I wish it would remain fixed after the first click.
I have figured out how to alter the source code to prevent further clicking from rearranging the lines, but I can't understand how to prevent that when the timeframe is changed. I wish it would remain fixed after the first click.
here is such an option, when changes will occur from the moment you press the M key (modify) until you press any other key or click the mouse.
here is such an option, when changes will occur from the moment you press the M key (modify) until you press any other key or click the mouse.
Thanks!
But it's not compiling and I don't know how to fix it.
I use MT4, in case it matters.
'3DMa_new.mq4' 3DMa_new.mq4 1 1 'iCanvas.mqh' iCanvas.mqh 1 1 'Canvas.mqh' Canvas.mqh 1 1 'FileBin.mqh' FileBin.mqh 1 1 'File.mqh' File.mqh 1 1 'Object.mqh' Object.mqh 1 1 'StdLibErr.mqh' StdLibErr.mqh 1 1 'Rect.mqh' Rect.mqh 1 1 'Close' - variable already defined 3DMa_new.mq4 15 9 see previous declaration of variable 'Close' 0 0 '' - 'const' variable must be initialized 0 0 'CopyClose' - no one of the overloads can be applied to the function call 3DMa_new.mq4 26 9 could be one of 3 function(s) 3DMa_new.mq4 26 9 built-in: int CopyClose(const string,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES,int,int,double&[]) 3DMa_new.mq4 26 9 built-in: int CopyClose(const string,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES,datetime,int,double&[]) 3DMa_new.mq4 26 9 built-in: int CopyClose(const string,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES,datetime,datetime,double&[]) 3DMa_new.mq4 26 9 'CopyClose' - no one of the overloads can be applied to the function call 3DMa_new.mq4 36 12 could be one of 3 function(s) 3DMa_new.mq4 36 12 built-in: int CopyClose(const string,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES,int,int,double&[]) 3DMa_new.mq4 36 12 built-in: int CopyClose(const string,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES,datetime,int,double&[]) 3DMa_new.mq4 36 12 built-in: int CopyClose(const string,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES,datetime,datetime,double&[]) 3DMa_new.mq4 36 12 'CopyClose' - no one of the overloads can be applied to the function call 3DMa_new.mq4 67 12 could be one of 3 function(s) 3DMa_new.mq4 67 12 built-in: int CopyClose(const string,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES,int,int,double&[]) 3DMa_new.mq4 67 12 built-in: int CopyClose(const string,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES,datetime,int,double&[]) 3DMa_new.mq4 67 12 built-in: int CopyClose(const string,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES,datetime,datetime,double&[]) 3DMa_new.mq4 67 12 5 errors, 0 warnings 6 1
Thanks!
But it's not compiling and I don't know how to fix it.
I use MT4, in case it matters.
Oh, I'm sorry, I didn't see that this is MT4.
But I recommend you to use the MT5 version on MetaTrader 5, as it works much faster than MT4 and there are no delays.
You can download the free version of MetaTrader 5 from this site below in the footer and open a demo account.
Thanks!
But it's not compiling and I don't know how to fix it.
I use MT4, in case it matters.
You can also see this code. It's the same, but real 3D.
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/27733
Do you mean it can't be done on MT4? :-(
I have thought about migrating and have decided I will not. I have too much code invested in MT4, porting it would be too much work for no relevant benefit.I don't want any bells and whistles. I just it not to change anymore after set, even if the timeframe changes.
Do you mean it can't be done on MT4? :-(
I have thought about migrating and have decided I will not. I have too much code invested in MT4, porting it would be too much work for no relevant benefit.I don't want any bells and whistles. I just it not to change anymore after set, even if the timeframe changes.
Very strange. I remember exactly that I attached the MT4 version. Send again.
Do you really use this indicator in trading? Lol.
The later you switch to MT5, the more you steal from yourself.
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3DMa:
Buffer-free indicator implemented on iCanvas
Author: Nikolai Semko