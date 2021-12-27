convert an indicators to mql5
- convert an indicators to mql5
- Please Help, Try To Convert MQL4 To MQL5 Indicator But Stucked
- I need help with converting from mql4 to mql5 for fractal indicator
Looks like we all have this problem!!
Nobody in mt5 going to doanything about it?
Here my two cents. I know a bit about both mql4 and mql5 since we created two graphical environments to generate eas and indicators for MT4 and MT5. This is hard core code generation so we really learned both languages. MQL4 is a nice and easy language. MQL5 is also nice but not easy. It's more powerfull but the learning curve takes more time. Once you get there, you will be able to create better strategies. We thought about creating a tool to do the mql4 - mql5 migration. First issue we faced, you cannot migrate mt4 eas that use hedging. There is an article about a possible solution but it is too complex. Second issue, the way you manage the index for the indicator buffers is different, so you can't just replace the old command with the new command. We did lots of testing and there are many corner cases. It really depends on how the indicator was written. Unfortunatelly coders have different styles which does not help. Creating a tool to do the migrations is time consuming and at the end it won't work for all cases. Still, some human intervention is required. The best advise, learn some of the mql5 basics and then you will be able to fix the code generated by the program rewriter.
- www.mql5.com
Hi there,
Can anyone please help convert this powerful indicator from MT5 to MT4 please?
Thank you in advance
Hi there,
Can anyone please help convert this powerful indicator from MT5 to MT4 please?
Thank you in advance
Why are you interested in old (stone age) technology? If Metaquotes brings out MT6 tomorrow and MT4 is no longer supported, what will you do? Pay heavily to Metaquotes for continuous support of your MT4 codes? Pls upgrade your skills
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Prune pointless queries.
You have only four choices:
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Search for it (CodeBase or Market). Do you expect us to do your research for you?
- Beg at:
- Coding help - MQL4 programming forum
- Make It No Repaint Please! - MQL4 programming forum
- MT4 to MT5 code converter - MQL5 programming forum
- Please fix this indicator or EA - General - MQL5 programming forum
- Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum
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MT4: Learn to code it.
MT5: Begin learning to code it.
If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into your code.
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or pay (Freelance) someone to code it. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help (2017)
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