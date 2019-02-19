What are the other currency pairs for high impact news?
For example, there is some high impoact new event in EUR which will not be high/medium impact events for GBP for example.
So, it depends on the currency you are trading for example.
MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 1995: Economic Calendar, MQL5 applications as services and R language API
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MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 1995: Economic Calendar, MQL5 applications as services and R language API
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2019.02.15 12:49
The beta version of the updated MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on February 15, 2019. We invite traders to join testing and to evaluate updated platform features, as well as help developers fix errors.
To update the MetaTrader 5 platform up to build 1995, navigate to Help \ Check Desktop Updates \ Latest Beta Version:
The final build of the new MetaTrader 5 platform will be released after the completion of public beta testing.
The new version features the following changes:
- Terminal: Completely revised built-in Economic Calendar.
The Economic Calendar is our proprietary solution. Therein you will find over 600 financial news and indicators related to the 13 largest global economies: USA, European Union, Japan, UK, Canada, Australia, China among others. Relevant data is collected from open sources in real time.
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The possibility to access the calendar data from MQL5 programs will be implemented soon.
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Thanks for answering
Does MT4 already have this feature? Why Mine is MT4
Impact news events are for the particular currency.
For example, there is some high impoact new event in EUR which will not be high/medium impact events for GBP for example.
So, it depends on the currency you are trading for example.
For example
The GBP with 3 bulls as I show in the figure above, "what parity" that specific news would reach:
- GBPCAD
- GBPCHF
- GBPJPY
- GBPNZD
- or
- GBPAUD
Which of these options?
For example
The GBP with 3 bulls as I show in the figure above, "what parity" that specific news would reach:
- GBPCAD
- GBPCHF
- GBPJPY
- GBPNZD
- or
- GBPAUD
Which of these options?
I do not know ...
But I know that the people (who are/were trading the news events) are not trading the crosses.
If it is high impacted news event (but it may be mistake ... mistake in the calendar ... because it is the calendar is granting the news to be high impoacted or low impacted ones) for GBP so the people are trading GBPUSD only (not GBPEUR, not GBPNZD etc).
Thanks for the answers!
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Hello everyone,
We know that the bigger the amount of bull figures in the news on investing.com will be the impact on the market in the currency equivalent, until then ok
Now, regarding the coins in the image below: GBP; EUR; RUB USD; NZD; JPY and AUD what would your other pairs be?
Thanks in advance for the answers ...