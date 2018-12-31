Can't start MQL5 VPS! - page 2
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Hmm that is weird.. Cloud service should be 24/7 with redundancy.
Cloud service is not working with 32-bit PC.
Are you here to help?
What a hell... You can't just add requirement like that for already paid services. I need it working for 32bit as my broker provides only 32bit distribution. Or at least provide me with unbranded 64bit mt4 setup file then
I add nothing .. I am forum moderator and that is why I am replying here.
As to 64-bit so I found it on the post - it is post of the admin (you can look at the date) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Mt5 VPS
Slava, 2016.06.28 16:25
It must be 64-bit client terminal to use virtual hosting
I add nothing .. I am forum moderator and that is why I am replying here.
As to 64-bit so I found it on the post - it is post of the admin (you can look at the date) -
but maybe it is true only for Metatrader 5? Because I was using my VPS (syncing EA, signals) without any problem with MT4 32bit terminal. And this was working until I stopped my VPS in December 20th. Today I tried to start it and I can't because it wouldn't start no matter what I do.One thing I noticed is that when I stopped my VPS it was in build 1127 and now it is 1170. So either something happened during update or something. But I need my VPS working tonight (EET timezone) to open some trades. And we have three hours left.
What a hell... You can't just add requirement like that to already paid services. I need it working for 32bit as my broker provides only 32bit setup of mt4. Or at least provide me with unbranded 64bit mt4 setup file then if now it is the only way to run already rented VPS with 64bit terminal.
but maybe it is true only for Metatrader 5? Because I was using my VPS (syncing EA, signals) without any problem with MT4 32bit terminal. And this was working until I stopped my VPS in December 20th. Today I tried to start it and I can't because it would start.
I think something was changed ... for example - some operational systems (Windows XP and more) stopped to be supported (we can not install MT4 on them), and more ...
New builds of Metatrader is working with 64-bit OS ... as to 32-bit so - no idea ...
If MT4 instances were upgraded for all VPS'ses to the latest builds so we can expect same rules as for MT5 (64 bit).
But it is my thinking only ...
Yes I am here to help.
Are you still within your rental period? Now is exactly near to the end of the month, so that is what I am suspecting.
I think something was changed ... for example - some operational systems (Windows XP and more) stopped to be supported (we can not install MT4 on them), and more ...
New builds of Metatrader is working with 64-bit OS ... as to 32-bit so - no idea ...
If MT4 instances were upgraded for all VPS'ses to the latest builds so we can expect same rules as for MT5 (64 bit).
But it is my thinking only ...
So who updated the systems there? Can we get them involved in this thread now? I am not joking I need to have it working in less than three hours from now... Do you have link to unbranded mt4setup.exe (64bit)? If you have then I could try install it but I am not sure if it will even detect my broker's server without manual input...
Yes I am here to help.
Are you still within your rental period?
Yes of course...
...One thing I noticed is that when I stopped my VPS it was in build 1127 and now it is 1170. So either something happened during update or something. But I need my VPS working tonight (EET timezone) to open some trades. And we have three hours left.
Yes, as I remember - it was MT4 build 1127 for VPS (inside VPS).
I am not informed about 1170 builds for VPS.
By the way, there were the announce here:
New MetaTrader 4 build 1170
Yes, as I remember - it was MT4 build 1127 for VPS (inside VPS).
I am not informed about 1170 builds for VPS.
By the way, there were the announce here:
New MetaTrader 4 build 1170
In VPS MT4 is running 1170 build (please look into screenshot).
Do you have direct link to 64bit mt4setup.exe? Because there are no download links to metatrader 4 anymore on mql5.