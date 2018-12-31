Can't start MQL5 VPS!
- Vps. Data
- VPS not working, no response from service desk?
- MQL5.com technical Help Desk ?
First of all where is direct support of this site? Previously I've used Service Desk but now they allow only financial questions. Secondly I can not start my VPS (it is always in Stopped status). I've tried starting it from MT and also from this site but nothing helped.
Right click on your MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Start Server.
There is short description about MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.24 18:01
VPS is the copy of your Metatrader in the cloud.
To make this copy of your Metatrader in cloud so you need to open chart (or charts) and attach your EA to the chart (or to the charts) to ready to trade.
After that - you make the migration: you are synchronizing your Metatrader with open charts with EA attached to the charts - with the copy of your Metatrader in the cloud.
Once you synchronized (once you sent everything to VPS) so you can close your pc (in you want): your EA will work on VPS (means: your EA will work on the copy of your Metatrader in cloud).
And all those actions (with possibe errors) are written in your VPS log files (you can check it inside your home Metatrader).
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To make it shorter:
- Your MQL5 VPS = your "2nd Metatrader in cloud". I mean: there is the cloud (somewhere). And there is "your second Metatrader" there ... this "second Metatrader in cloud" is empty ... you will need to provide migration/synchronize.
- Migration = sending your EAs/indicators/open charts from your home Metatrader to MQL5 VPS (to "your Metatrader in cloud").
- You can synchronize the settings/open charts/EAs/settings of your EAs/changing the settings of your EA/opened charts - from your home Metatrader with MQL5 VPS (with "your Metatrader in cloud"). You can synchronize many time (as many as you want).
- Only open chart(s) with attached EA(s) can be migrated (can be synchronized) from your home Metatrader to MQL5 VPS (to "your Metatrader in cloud").
- Your EA(s) will work on MQL5 VPS (on "your 2nd Metatrader in cloud"), and you can close your home Metatrader, or use your home Metatrader with the other trading account, or any.
- Autotrading is always On in MQL5 VPS ("your second Metatrader in cloud" is having autotrading to be always ON irrespective of the settings of your home Metatrader).
- (limitation) Your EA will not work on MQL5 VPS (on "your 2nd Metatrader in cloud") if EA is using dll irrespective off - you allowed dll or not in your home Metatrader (irrespective of the settings of your home Metatrader). It is necessary to see the code or to be a coder to know: your EA is using/calling dll or not).
- (limitation) It must be 64-bit client terminal to use virtual hosting - means: your home Metatrader should be 64-bit.
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Guys, I know how to use VPS I've used it for more than a year. What I am saying VPS does not start even when I press Start.
First of all where is direct support of this site? Previously I've used Service Desk but now they allow only financial questions. Secondly I can not start my VPS (it is always in Stopped status). I've tried starting it from MT and also from this site but nothing helped.
Maybe it hung up for some reason. One time a while ago a similar problem with my MQL5 vps happened and i asked to have it restarted. When turning on/off and migrate it's important to not be to fast by switching on/off the vps as i noticed it can cause trouble.
Hi Kenneth,
should I try to write to service desk regarding the server restart? Or can I do it myself somehow?
Technical support should be on the forum sorry.
As far as I know - Metatrader instances were updated in VPS, and VPS is working with 64-bit only.
What a hell... You can't just add requirement like that to already paid services. I need it working for 32bit as my broker provides only 32bit setup of mt4. Or at least provide me with unbranded 64bit mt4 setup file then if now it is the only way to run already rented VPS with 64bit terminal.
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