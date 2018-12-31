Can't start MQL5 VPS! - page 4
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If you have some other/external VPS, and trying to connect your MT4 from other VPS to MQL5 VPS - so it will not work.
You can connect your MT4 installed on your home (or any other) PC only (and not installed on external VPS) ...
There is the other limitation 9I do not think it is related to you ... but just in case) -
If you ahve some other/external VPS, and trying to connect your MT4 from other VPS to MQL5 VPS - so it will not work.
You can connect your MT4 installed on your home (or any other) PC only (and not installed on external VPS) ...
No this is directly from my home pc as I was using it for a lot of months now...
Just tried the metatrader version that you have provided. Same problem - does not start at all
Just tried the metatrader version that you have provided. Same problem - does not start at all
It is old version/build from my link (it should be updated) ... and I am not sure about 32 bit or 64 bit for that insllation ..
is your PC on 64 bit?
If yes so try to install MT4 from the other broker.
It is old version/build from my link (it should be updated) ... and I am not sure about 32 bit or 64 bit for that insllation ..
is your PC on 64 bit?
If yes so try to install MT4 from the other broker.
yes it is 64bit. I also don't know how to check if the MT4 you provided is 64bit or 32bit as there is no info regarding the build type... Anyway, looks like I will have to wait until Service Desk will respond... Please inform me once they do. And thank you for your help, Sergey.
First of all where is direct support of this site? Previously I've used Service Desk but now they allow only financial questions. Secondly I can not start my VPS (it is always in Stopped status). I've tried starting it from MT and also from this site but nothing helped.
Hello
Some trouble happened to your VPS during last migration. We have just checked and fixed it . Please try to migrate your account to VPS again.
Sorry for any inconvenience.
Hello
Some trouble happened to your VPS during last migration. We have just checked and fixed it . Please try to migrate your account to VPS again.
Sorry for any inconvenience.
Everything works now! Thank you.