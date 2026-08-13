Supply & Demand
Who wanna learn supply and demand forex trading system
Look at this thread - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/294510 -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Can some help in getting Supply and demand Zone indicators for MT5 ...Please share the link
Sergey Golubev, 2018.12.11 16:46
CodeBase
- Shved Supply and Demand - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- NonLagDot - indicator for MetaTrader 5 ("Nonlagdot is the supply and demand indicator that calculates a possible trend considering market forces domination.")
The forum
- Supply and Demand Expert Advisor
- more on search here
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Can some help in getting Supply and demand Zone indicators for MT5 ...Please share the link
Sergey Golubev, 2018.12.11 16:53
Video -
- 2018.12.11
- www.mql5.com
From Novice to Expert: Statistical Validation of Supply and Demand Zones
- 2026.01.30
- www.mql5.com
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Can some help in getting Supply and demand Zone indicators for MT5 ...Please share the link
Sergey Golubev, 2026.06.05 11:27
Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5: From Manual to Automated Lifecycle
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Can some help in getting Supply and demand Zone indicators for MT5 ...Please share the link
Sergey Golubev, 2026.06.25 11:31
Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5 (Part II): Event-Driven Architecture and Persistent Lifecycle Logging
i’m always open to learning more about supply and demand. for me the key is not just drawing zones, but knowing which zones are fresh, where liquidity is, and when price is likely to react.
would be good if you can share a simple example chart with entry, stop loss, and why that zone matters.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Can some help in getting Supply and demand Zone indicators for MT5 ...Please share the link
Sergey Golubev, 2026.07.16 13:47
Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5 (Part III): Zone Analysis, Stateful Interaction, and Pending Event Management
In Part I of this series, we introduced a dynamic supply-and-demand zone management framework that transforms static chart annotations into actively managed market structures. Rather than treating support and resistance as passive visual references, the system defines zones as lifecycle-aware entities. Zones support deterministic creation, modification, invalidation, restoration, and state transitions as market conditions evolve.
...
In Part II, this runtime framework was refactored into a structured event-driven architecture, where system execution was organized around discrete market responses rather than continuous tick-based polling. Alongside this shift, a dedicated logging subsystem was introduced to replace informal debug outputs with a persistent, append-only event record.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Can some help in getting Supply and demand Zone indicators for MT5 ...Please share the link
Sergey Golubev, 2026.08.13 14:13
Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5 (Part IV): Trading Supply and Demand Zones
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