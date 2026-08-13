Supply & Demand

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Who wanna learn supply and demand forex trading system
 
Me.
 
Endrik Prasetio:
Who wanna learn supply and demand forex trading system

Look at this thread - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/294510 - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Can some help in getting Supply and demand Zone indicators for MT5 ...Please share the link

Sergey Golubev, 2018.12.11 16:46

CodeBase

  • Shved Supply and Demand - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  • NonLagDot - indicator for MetaTrader 5 ("Nonlagdot is the supply and demand indicator that calculates a possible trend considering market forces domination.")

The forum


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Can some help in getting Supply and demand Zone indicators for MT5 ...Please share the link

Sergey Golubev, 2018.12.11 16:53

Video - 

  • Supply and Demand - simple explanation: #94
  • Supply / Demand and Odds Enhancers - Part 1:#95 
  • Supply / Demand and Odds Enhancers - Part 2: #96

Can some help in getting Supply and demand Zone indicators for MT5 ...Please share the link
Can some help in getting Supply and demand Zone indicators for MT5 ...Please share the link
  • 2018.12.11
  • www.mql5.com
Hi, Can some share us the Supply and Demand zone indicators MQL5 file...
 

From Novice to Expert: Statistical Validation of Supply and Demand Zones

From Novice to Expert: Statistical Validation of Supply and Demand Zones

The analysis of supply and demand zones represents a cornerstone of price action trading, rooted in the timeless economic principle of market imbalance. For the discretionary trader, these zones are identified through visual pattern recognition—a skill honed by experience. However, this reliance on subjective judgment creates a significant reproducibility challenge, forming the primary barrier to effective automation. While the theoretical logic of these zones is well-established, its translation into precise, computational rules remains elusive, often defaulting to arbitrary numerical thresholds.
From Novice to Expert: Statistical Validation of Supply and Demand Zones
From Novice to Expert: Statistical Validation of Supply and Demand Zones
  • 2026.01.30
  • www.mql5.com
Today, we uncover the often overlooked statistical foundation behind supply and demand trading strategies. By combining MQL5 with Python through a Jupyter Notebook workflow, we conduct a structured, data-driven investigation aimed at transforming visual market assumptions into measurable insights. This article covers the complete research process, including data collection, Python-based statistical analysis, algorithm design, testing, and final conclusions. To explore the methodology and findings in detail, read the full article.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Can some help in getting Supply and demand Zone indicators for MT5 ...Please share the link

Sergey Golubev, 2026.06.05 11:27

Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5: From Manual to Automated Lifecycle

Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5: From Manual to Automated Lifecycle

This system is built in MQL5 to be consumed by high-performance trading tools. It moves the burden of chart maintenance from the trader to the environment, allowing for a more focused and professional approach to live market execution.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Can some help in getting Supply and demand Zone indicators for MT5 ...Please share the link

Sergey Golubev, 2026.06.25 11:31

Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5 (Part II): Event-Driven Architecture and Persistent Lifecycle Logging

Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5 (Part II): Event-Driven Architecture and Persistent Lifecycle Logging

In Part I of this series, we introduced a dynamic supply and demand zone management framework capable of transforming ordinary chart rectangles into actively managed market structures. Rather than treating support and resistance zones as passive visual annotations, we developed a system capable of creating, maintaining, merging, invalidating, and restoring structural regions as market conditions evolved.

 

i’m always open to learning more about supply and demand. for me the key is not just drawing zones, but knowing which zones are fresh, where liquidity is, and when price is likely to react.

would be good if you can share a simple example chart with entry, stop loss, and why that zone matters.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Can some help in getting Supply and demand Zone indicators for MT5 ...Please share the link

Sergey Golubev, 2026.07.16 13:47

Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5 (Part III): Zone Analysis, Stateful Interaction, and Pending Event Management

Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5 (Part III): Zone Analysis, Stateful Interaction, and Pending Event Management

In Part I of this series, we introduced a dynamic supply-and-demand zone management framework that transforms static chart annotations into actively managed market structures. Rather than treating support and resistance as passive visual references, the system defines zones as lifecycle-aware entities. Zones support deterministic creation, modification, invalidation, restoration, and state transitions as market conditions evolve.

...

In Part II, this runtime framework was refactored into a structured event-driven architecture, where system execution was organized around discrete market responses rather than continuous tick-based polling. Alongside this shift, a dedicated logging subsystem was introduced to replace informal debug outputs with a persistent, append-only event record.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Can some help in getting Supply and demand Zone indicators for MT5 ...Please share the link

Sergey Golubev, 2026.08.13 14:13

Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5 (Part IV): Trading Supply and Demand Zones

Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5 (Part IV): Trading Supply and Demand Zones

In Part III of this series, the supply and demand framework was extended beyond simple zone detection by introducing quantitative evaluation, lifecycle management, and structured interaction monitoring. Zones were no longer treated as static chart objects, but as dynamic market structures capable of gaining, losing, and changing relevance over time. However, identifying a high-quality zone is only one part of the trading process; a strong supply or demand area does not automatically represent an executable opportunity. Market context determines whether price rejects the zone, breaks through it, or retests it from the opposite direction.

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