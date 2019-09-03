New MetaTrader 4 build 1170 - page 7

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You find Meta 4?
Still same problem :(

Only get 5...




 
MetaQuotes Software Corp.:

New MetaTrader 4 build 1170

The MetaTrader 4 platform update will be released on December 20, 2018. The update fixes errors and improves the platform stability.

We remind you that support for older versions of operating systems, including Windows XP/2003/Vista, has been discontinued. The minimum acceptable OS version for the client terminal is Windows 7.

The update will be available through the Live Update system.

where can I get Meta4?
https://www.metatrader4.com/ not here, only 5... why?
MetaTrader 4 Platform for Forex Trading and Technical Analysis
MetaTrader 4 Platform for Forex Trading and Technical Analysis
  • www.metatrader4.com
Millions of traders with a wide range of needs choose MetaTrader 4 to trade in the market. The platform offers ample of opportunities to traders of all skill levels: advanced technical analysis, flexible trading system, algorithmic trading and Expert Advisors, as well as...
 
Petersson: where can I get Meta4?
It has been years since you could download MT4 from Metaquotes. You can only get it from a broker's website.
          Where to download the orginal MT4 installer - MT4 - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum 2018.01.29
 
comment se conecter à metatrader 4
 
martial1956:
how to connect to metatrader 4

This is an English language forum.


Please only post in English.


Use the site's translation tool if necessary.

 
daTrada:
I am trying to download MT4 from https://www.metatrader4.com/e.  I click on MT4, which darkens MT4 and "Download for free".  A file named "mt4setup.exe" downloads, I click on it to install, run the install, and I the program that is actually installed is MT5.  I've tried it 3 times... MT5 each time. How can I download the current build of MT4?
I noticed the same thing. I downloaded from https://www.metatrader4.com/en/download by pushing the second button "Download MetaTrader 4 for PC and create a demo account".
Download MetaTrader 4 for PC, iPhone, iPad and Android
Download MetaTrader 4 for PC, iPhone, iPad and Android
  • www.metatrader4.com
Download MetaTrader 4 for PC to receive the most powerful and convenient tool for technical analysis and trading in the markets. During the first launch, you will be prompted to open a...
 
In 2019 I still don't understand what is going on with MT4...they said that updates would have been stopped forever, but they continue to release new builds...I cannot say that I'm not happy of this because I like mt4 and frankly I think there's no reason to kill it since there is a huge market around it, but I don't understand what they are doing...
 
I don't think they (MNEtaquotes) undertsnad it either, lol.
 
Beta testing of MetaTrader 4 build 1194 - read this announcement
We invite everyone to take part in the beta testing of the new build by downloading the update from our MetaQuotes-Demo server (demo.metaquotes.net:443 address).

Major changes:

  • crash error correction
  • correction of the operation of the built-in market windows and signals
  • using the new editor / compiler from MetaTrader 5
 
Sergey Golubev:
Beta testing of MetaTrader 4 build 1194 - read this announcement

Hi, Sergey,

My MT4 can't create demo account from MT4, do you know what's happen?


Thanks

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