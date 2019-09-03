New MetaTrader 4 build 1170 - page 7
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Still same problem :(
Only get 5...
New MetaTrader 4 build 1170
The MetaTrader 4 platform update will be released on December 20, 2018. The update fixes errors and improves the platform stability.
The update will be available through the Live Update system.
https://www.metatrader4.com/ not here, only 5... why?
Where to download the orginal MT4 installer - MT4 - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum 2018.01.29
how to connect to metatrader 4
This is an English language forum.
Please only post in English.
Use the site's translation tool if necessary.
I am trying to download MT4 from https://www.metatrader4.com/e. I click on MT4, which darkens MT4 and "Download for free". A file named "mt4setup.exe" downloads, I click on it to install, run the install, and I the program that is actually installed is MT5. I've tried it 3 times... MT5 each time. How can I download the current build of MT4?
Major changes:
Beta testing of MetaTrader 4 build 1194 - read this announcement:
Hi, Sergey,
My MT4 can't create demo account from MT4, do you know what's happen?
Thanks