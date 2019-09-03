New MetaTrader 4 build 1170 - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Right mouse click on Accounts, select the broker's server (or type the name of the broker), and so on ...
In case of MT4 - type MetaQuotes
Hi, Sergey,
My MT4 can't create demo account from MT4, do you know what's happen?
Thanks
is it demo?
write something different ... write once again ...
because I opened demo account now on MetaQuotes server for beta testing, and it works -
Hi, Sergey,
My MT4 can't create demo account from MT4, do you know what's happen?
Thanks
If you don't succeed opening a new account on the desktop terminal, you can create a new demo account via this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/trading and then use those login credentials in your desktop terminal.
The other news from MQ (with the additional to the post #69 about MetaTrader 4 build 1194) -
----------------
We invite everyone to take part in the beta testing of the new build by downloading the update from our MetaQuotes-Demo server (demo.metaquotes.net:443 address).
Major changes:
----------------
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Beta MetaTrader 4 build 1194
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2019.08.08.27 00:46Styler was fixed in beta 1196.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Beta MetaTrader 4 build 1194
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2019.08.08.27 00:48
We have added many styles:
Choose your default and use. We will not use external stylers.
If you don't succeed opening a new account on the desktop terminal, you can create a new demo account via this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/trading and then use those login credentials in your desktop terminal.
I did it using mobile MT4, and its working now, but I'm not sure why it can't open at MT4 platform
is it demo?
write something different ... write once again ...
because I opened demo account now on MetaQuotes server for beta testing, and it works -
Now its working, I can open demo account using build 1196
where can i find the link to dowload mt4 build 1196?
Open a demo account using this server :
demo.metaquotes.net:443