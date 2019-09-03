New MetaTrader 4 build 1170 - page 8

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Right mouse click on Accounts, select the broker's server (or type the name of the broker), and so on ...
In case of MT4 - type MetaQuotes



 
Biantoro Kunarto:

Hi, Sergey,

My MT4 can't create demo account from MT4, do you know what's happen?


Thanks

is it demo?
write something different ... write once again ...
because I opened demo account now on MetaQuotes server for beta testing, and it works -


 
Biantoro Kunarto:

Hi, Sergey,

My MT4 can't create demo account from MT4, do you know what's happen?


Thanks

If you don't succeed opening a new account on the desktop terminal, you can create a new demo account via this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/trading and then use those login credentials in your desktop terminal.

MetaTrader 5 Web Platform
MetaTrader 5 Web Platform
  • www.mql5.com
Connect to your account and trade in financial markets directly from your browser
 

The other news from MQ (with the additional to the post about MetaTrader 4 build 1194) -

----------------‌

We invite everyone to take part in the beta testing of the new build by downloading the update from our MetaQuotes-Demo server (demo.metaquotes.net:443 address).

Major changes:

  • crash error correction
  • correction of the operation of the built-in market windows and signals
  • using the new editor / compiler from MetaTrader 5

----------------‌

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Beta MetaTrader 4 build 1194

MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2019.08.08.27 00:48

We have added many styles:


Choose your default and use. We will not use external stylers.


 
Marco vd Heijden:

If you don't succeed opening a new account on the desktop terminal, you can create a new demo account via this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/trading and then use those login credentials in your desktop terminal.

I did it using mobile MT4, and its working now, but I'm not sure why it can't open at MT4 platform

 
Now its working, I can open demo account using build 1196
 
Sergey Golubev:

is it demo?
write something different ... write once again ...
because I opened demo account now on MetaQuotes server for beta testing, and it works -

Biantoro Kunarto:
Now its working, I can open demo account using build 1196
where can i find the link to dowload mt4 build 1196?
 
trananha2:
where can i find the link to dowload mt4 build 1196?

Open a demo account using this server :

demo.metaquotes.net:443

 
trananha2: where can i find the link to dowload mt4 build 1196?
New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1210 - Trading Platform - MQL4 programming forum 2019.09.06
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