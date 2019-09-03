New MetaTrader 4 build 1170 - page 5
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What happened?
I moved to a VPS running Microsoft OS
I am using it.
The problem is that adding an EA to a chart makes the terminal window disappear.
You have to kill the process (on command line) and then restart the terminal.
Extremely annoying. I have reported the bug, hopefully they will respond.
I have an old 32bit XP with Intel Atom and thinking to mitigate to Linux, whats yours, 32bit, 64bit, or other?
Hello,
can someone explain this to me? The tester does not calculate or round correctly and the DDs in the report are not traceable with the chart and the single trades. It can't be an equity DD either. For the test I have set the EA so that it only opens sells and only one until it is closed.
I have read this, but it does not explain it: https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/overview/strategy_tester/strategy_tester_report
It is the same with v1160. Test with v1090 is impossible now.
Backtest with 1090 is still possible, because tester does not require to be connected to a trading server.
The data history can be downloaded with a third party software.
This is what I am still doing at that time.Tell me if you want me to do a backtest for you.
I moved to a VPS running Microsoft OS
Thanks for the info, I will check this for sure.
Backtest with 1090 is still possible, because tester does not require to be connected to a trading server.
The data history can be downloaded with a third party software.
This is what I am still doing at that time.Tell me if you want me to do a backtest for you.
Hello Philippe,
thank you for your answer. I use the Tick Data Suite and the test doesn't start, after I pressed the start button.
Can I anything do that Metaquotes have a look to the DD and calculation bugs?
Tester Journal of the v1090:
I am Ilori. Please under Terminal the market does not reveal anything.
Nothing shows under market. It is just blank. Started after mt4 upgrade to build 1170.
Please, help me.
I am Ilori. Please under Terminal the market does not reveal anything.
Nothing shows under market. It is just blank. Started after mt4 upgrade to build 1170.
Please, help me.
I also have this problem from time to time since 1170.
Make a right-click directly under Symbol/Bid/Ask and activate/deactivate anything and then undo or leave it.
Thanks a lot for your response. I attached my mt4 now. As you can see nothing is displayed
under the market. I have a signal indicator there that I need to attach to my chart. As
nohing is displayed I could not. I need more help.
Oh, then it was a misunderstanding. I thought that the pairs are no longer visible under the Marketwatch.
Try this: Close the terminal and clear the Internet Explorer cache.