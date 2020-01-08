supply and demand zone indicators
is there anyone who can help me have an indicator for mt4 that indicates the supply and demand zone? thanks a lot
Fabio Mieli:
I have yet to find an indicator that does this in a way that doesn't clutter up your charts with useless lines/zones.
The best thing to do is to learn to find these zones on your own rather than depend on an indicator. The good news is you don't have to pay an arm and a leg for a course to teach you how as there are many videos on Youtube dealing with the subject, posted by generous people.
By the way, it would do you well to learn about Volume Price Analysis and how to use Market Profile.
