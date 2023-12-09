Indicators: ZigZag Indicator with Extra Features - page 4
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This indicator is not working with my MT4, dont know why.!?
Regards,
Thank you this Zigzag ind. It's very interesting to me. I would like to connect with ea. How to do it?
The same way you would with the normal ZigZag or any other Custom Indicator for that matter - by using the iCustom() function.
I suggest you first do some research and learning by following the documentation and tutorials on the MQL4 site (which will be integrated into the MQL5 site in November).
I also suggest that you first learn basic coding skills as well for languages like "C" or "C++".
Hi Fernando,
I have been a while using your ZZZ indicator.
I would like to thank you very much for your gift and concise description, including all of your explanation in this forum.
In my trading, I set the indicator parameters to 30,3,2 and I apply this with Standard Deviation Channel of 180 bars.
It always shows a better view on price movement in all time frames.
Again, Thank You.
Hi Fernando,
I have been a while using your ZZZ indicator.
I would like to thank you very much for your gift and concise description, including all of your explanation in this forum.
In my trading, I set the indicator parameters to 30,3,2 and I apply this with Standard Deviation Channel of 180 bars.
It always shows a better view on price movement in all time frames.
Again, Thank You.
You are welcome!
I use your ZigZag Indicator and I have to say ii is a wonderful indicator...
Is it possible to print the new intDeth on the screen, when it beak out? Just you show the 108 Symbol.
For example, the intDeth setting is 24 and it breakout and on the screen shows the new intDeth 26... 30...36 and so on.
Thanks and best regards, Gin
Hello, Gin!
Unfortunately, that does not make much sense to me and you will have to explain it in more detail because the "intDepth" parameter is just a bar period. The is no new "intDepth" setting, as it remains constant through out the chart.
It is simple the parameter that defines how many bars to look back in order to find the highest and lowest values - it is simply a "Donchian Channel".
Hello, Gin!
Unfortunately, that does not make much sense to me and you will have to explain it in more detail because the "intDepth" parameter is just a bar period. The is no new "intDepth" setting, as it remains constant through out the chart.
It is simple the parameter that defines how many bars to look back in order to find the highest and lowest values - it is simply a "Donchian Channel".
Hello Fernando,
thanks for the quick replay...
If I have the ZZ Parameter of 28 and it breaks out and if I install a new ZZ with 30 it will show the new ZZ but if I put 31 in it, it will not bing a new ZZ. But this information, how far the ZZ goes, is very importent information. If I know the ZZ went to 30 then the retrace will also go to ZZ30.
Right now, I find out manuel, by tring 28, 29, 30 and so on...
Therefore if it's possible to show the new ZZ (intDeth), it will help us a lot.
Best regards from Germay, Gin
Sorry Gin, but that is even more confusing! Maybe you just want the number of bars between each ZigZag point - is that it?
As I mentioned before, do a little research on "Donchian Channels" so you can better explain what it is you really want.
Sorry Gin, but that is even more confusing! Maybe you just want the number of bars between each ZigZag point - is that it?
As I mentioned before, do a little research on "Donchian Channels" so you can better explain what it is you really want.
I'm sorry... :-)
No, I want to measure how far the Zigzag has moved. Not with the price or pips or candles... Just in ZigZig... for example von 0 to 32.. or from 0 to 88