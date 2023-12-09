Indicators: ZigZag Indicator with Extra Features - page 5
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In coding, things have to be defined very objectively. So, in order to be able to make such a change, I have to be able to understand your requirements in general terms at least.
I do understand that you are trying out various values for "intDepth" until you find one that does not (or does) generate a new "ZigZag" pattern, but that is not a very objective way of describing it, because the pattern is not only dependent on the "intDepth" but also on other conditions. I even tried, by looking at the image you posted, to see if it was the number of bars (depth) back the high/low breakout that did not touch the price, but the values "24","26", "30" don't seem to be that either.
Maybe, someone else has understood what you are referring to and can maybe rephrase it in another way, but I personally do not understand what it is you are getting at.
So, I will not be able to help until you (or someone else) can detail it in another way that is more objective and less confusing to me.
PS! You have my email, so maybe you can send very detailed examples and many pictures to help me understand what it is you want.
I'm sorry... :-)
No, I want to measure how far the Zigzag has moved. Not with the price or pips or candles... Just in ZigZig... for example von 0 to 32.. or from 0 to 88
Here are 3 ZZ ...
First 271... if you put 272 it will disappear.
Second 154... from 0 to 154... if you put 155 it will disappear..
3. 45....
So I want to know, where it stops...
Sorry for my English...
T
Here are 3 ZZ ...
First 271... if you put 272 it will disappear.
Second 154... from 0 to 154... if you put 155 it will disappear..
3. 45....
So I want to know, where it stops...
Not I type in the intDeth, the market shows me how far it goes.
It's like a dynamic ZigZag.
Sorry for my English...
If you want to explain this to me, we will have to have a common ground on which to work on - so lets start by using the most common, example EUR/USD H1 Chart as a basic frame, and also detail what the other parameters of the indicator are set at.
Show all three complete ZigZag Images separately so I can replicate it on my end in order to be able to understand what you are trying to explain!
If you want to explain this to me, we will have to have a common ground on which to work on - so lets start by using the most common, example EUR/USD H1 Chart as a basic frame, and also detail what the other parameters of the indicator are set at.
Show all three complete ZigZag Images separately so I can replicate it on my end in order to be able to understand what you are trying to explain!
The ZigZag is already quite computationally heavy, and iterating through many parameter values to find the one that fits would make it extremely slow, so the only alternative is to come up with a mathematical formula to derive those values without going through all those iterations. That will require some lengthy research & development to be done because as I stated, it is something unorthodox which I have never seen before.
This is, however, totally beyond the scope of a minor free modification to the indicator.
If you truly want such a complex ZigZag indicator, then you will have to hire me for the Freelance job (or someone else if you prefer), but that all depends on your budget and interest.
Dear Fernando,
Did you plan to publish the zigzagzug version to mt5?
(você pretende liberar a versão para o mt5? obrigado)
att.
Marcelo
(você pretende liberar a versão para o mt5? obrigado)
I don't have any plans for that at the moment. but will consider a private request for it if you wish!
Hi Fernando. Thanks for the wonderful indicator.
Is it possible to add 'send notification to mobile' alert to the indicator so that we can receive message through metatrader built in notification.
i have my mt4 hosted in VPS, if alert in your indicator is generated, the alert pops up in the hosted mt4 but i don't get a notification on my phone. This alert should be useful for many others.
Thanks
This indicator was meant to be an educational tool on how ZigZag works. It was never meant to be used for live trading because ZigZag always repaints. In fact, it was never my intention to even add the basic alert to it either.
I'm not currently actively developing this indicator, so any "extras" need to be requested as a "Freelance" Job!