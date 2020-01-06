mql5 community blocked from my server mt4 instances - what to do?
Something went wrong you probably made too much requests in too short a time span.
A 403 will usually resolve in a short period of time.
So you can give it some time and in the meantime look for the event that caused it.
20 instances of MT4 that are connected will not try to reconnect every 5 minutes.
I mean if you have 20 instances trying to connect every 5 minutes that's a lot of calls.
At least 100 every 5 minutes and i believe the limit is set to 200 calls per hour but i am not absolutely sure though.
It could be a good idea to introduce some radio silence to prevent any prolonging of the reject duration.
Something went wrong you probably made too much requests in too short a time span.
A 403 will usually resolve in a short period of time.
So you can give it some time and in the meantime look for the event that caused it.
20 instances of MT4 that are connected will not try to reconnect every 5 minutes.
I mean if you have 20 instances trying to connect every 5 minutes that's a lot of calls.
At least 100 every 5 minutes and i believe the limit is set to 200 calls per hour but i am not absolutely sure though.
It could be a good idea to introduce some radio silence to prevent any prolonging of the reject duration.
Any idea how to get mt4 to stop making the calls? If 20 make a call every 5 minutes that'd be 400 per hour. But I don't know how to "log out" of mql5 on mt4 or how to prevent mt4 from making these calls. How is this done?
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Hi,
I run all of my EA's and signals on a server - about 20 different instances of mt4. This has never been a problem before. But tonight I was trying to make a post to mql5.com forum with a question. When I tried to make the post I got "403 forbidden" error. Then in my mt4 instances all of them stopped being able to connect to mql5.com community. I also can't view any page of mql5.com from my server now. I'm posting this from my own pc not my server - where I can still log in and view mql5.com.
I talked to a friend and he suggested that maybe my server IP is "blocked" by mql5 as a spammer or something because I tried to make an mql5 forum post from my server when it happened. I know this doesn't make a ton of sense. FYI I've been running these 20 or so mt4 instances for a long time from my server without any problem logging into mql5 community to access signals and the various EA's and other things I've bought on mql5.com marketplace. So the fact that it happened tonight when I was making forum post from my server is what makes me think there may be some cause-effect there.
Anyway, it's crucial for me to be able to access mql5.com as I run multiple EA's and signals purchased from mql5 community. In all of mt4 instances now I'm getting this error repeatedly (every 5 minutes) as my mt4 instance tries to login to mql5 community again and again. If the "ip blocking" was 24 hours then that's ok but I'm worried that since my mt4's are trying every 5 minutes I'm going to be labeled as an ongoing spammer somehow by mql5 automated software and never be able to use the community signals and items I've purchased again from my server.
I tried to go to mt4 options and set my username and password to blank but I don't think that will help as it still keeps trying to log into mql5 even after stopping and starting my mt4 terminals.
Here is a pic of the error happening - what should I do to be able to continue to use mql5 community from mt4 instances on my server? Will this just "fix" itself in 24 hours?
Thanks