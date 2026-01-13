Problem to connect MQL5 account on MT4 - page 2
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I am not sure it will fix the issue or not ... may be you will get more issues :)
But I found the post about new beta build for MT4 -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 4 platform beta build 1145
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.11.09 11:24
MetaTrader 4 update will be released on November 9, 2018 in beta mode. The update fixes errors and improves the platform stability.
All traders are invited to join the new version test. To receive the update, connect to the MetaQuotes-Demo server located at demo.metaquotes.net:443. The update will be installed via the LiveUpdate system.
The release build of the MetaTrader 4 platform will be issued after the test.
Brokers do not provide this new platform, so I think that's not the problem either.
And I need a lot of different platforms, otherwise I can not install them on my Windows
MetaQuotes are providing new builds.
So, you can change your account to MetaQuotes-Demo, and repeat this with Community tab (login/pass).
In this case - your MT4 will be connected to the MQL5 server, and you will place your MQL5 login/pass - I hope it will work.
where is the dowload link for the MT4 latest version ? I can't see it
I see only MT4 dowload link
I have made a video screenshot of my problem, but I don't know how to load it in the forum
https://youtu.be/fyCU1JpmuI0.
Your problem is with your VPS provider, not the MQL5 account credentials.
May be - something with VPS?
I was reading some announcement on your video ...
-----------------------
Did you check the logs in Journal in Metatrader?
What did the log say?
It should be written something..
I tested and I have the same problem on my personal PC, at home.
So this is not a concern of VPS
There is nothing on the log :(
We see that MT4 cuts itself off, but nothing more
And we see that I restarted
I tested and I have the same problem on my personal PC, at home.
So this is not a concern of VPS
There is nothing on the log :(
It should be something on the logs -
0 12:22:11.233 MetaTrader 4 build 1127 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
....
....