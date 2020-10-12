pb with VPS

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How to migrate a signal subscription from one VPS to a new VPS?
Rashid Umarov, 2017.04.07 10:22
If you need just to change your trade account on the rented VPS, do it from your Profile on mql5.com
1. Open the "Hosting" section of your profile https://www.mql5.com/en/users/your_login/hosting.
2. Locate your subscription, click the "gear" icon and select "Move".
3. Specify new trading account (Login) and new trading server (Broker) if needed, then click the "Move" button.
4. Open your MetaTrader terminal and authorize in trading account to which you have just moved the subscription.
5. In the "Navigator" window start the server and migrate your trading environment.
- www.metatrader5.com
I RENT VPS & Load my 2 experts 8 days ago, But it Load My Expert Again , Why ?
2020.10.10 19:05:56.286 Step.3pair.Martingle.v2 (EURCHF,H1)
why it load in this time again ?
i loss some money today for this reason .
my account was '3701032' in forexchief MT5
can anybody explain it ?
I RENT VPS & Load my 2 experts 8 days ago, But it Load My Expert Again , Why ?
2020.10.10 19:05:56.286 Step.3pair.Martingle.v2 (EURCHF,H1)
why it load in this time again ?
i loss some money today for this reason .
my account was '3701032' in forexchief MT5
can anybody explain it ?
I did not see that it loads from your post above. We can not load, we can migrate (synchronize our Metatrader's environment with the MQL5 VPS).
You should check VPS logs/journal to see when you synchronized the charts with EAs attached, and what was the result of it.
- www.mql5.com
I RENT VPS & Load my 2 experts 8 days ago, But it Load My Expert Again , Why ?
2020.10.10 19:05:56.286 Step.3pair.Martingle.v2 (EURCHF,H1)
why it load in this time again ?
i loss some money today for this reason .
my account was '3701032' in forexchief MT5
can anybody explain it ?
Your migrated EAs can be loaded again if the virtual server updates its operating system or the MT4/5 terminal.
This is normal and within MQL5 VPS rules.
Your migrated EAs can be loaded again if the virtual server updates its operating system or the MT4/5 terminal.
This is normal and within MQL5 VPS rules.
yes , i guess it was upgrade. because it did in saturday. but it's harmful for all type of EXPERT.
how much this upgrade happend in a year usually ?
thank you Eleni Anna for good respond ....
yes , i guess it was upgrade. because it did in saturday. but it's harmful for all type of EXPERT.
how much this upgrade happend in a year usually ?
thank you Eleni Anna for good respond ....
This is done when a MT4/5 update is due, usually a few times every year.
It only affects open trades that are kept over the weekend and have some trailing stop loss applied to them.
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Hello,
i try to migrate my VPS of MT5 on a new MT4 account and on an other brooker, but i cannot.
Currently i'm on Traders'way with a MT5 demo account. I put the VPS of MQL5 with $10. Yesterday, i put the VPS on my MT5 demo account with the brooker "Forexchief" => all was perfect.
Now, i would like to take this VPS from ForexCHief and put on my new demo account (MT4) with the brooker Trader's Way but it does not work.
On MQL5 i have the bottom green "activated" but not on my trading account ( i can not see the VPS).
WHy N?
Thank you very much for your help.