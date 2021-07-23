MQL5 signal subscription can now be moved to another broker/server!
I just saw that MQL5 is now offering the option to move your signal subscription to another broker/server. This is really good news, that we were all asking for a long time and now is available at last.
So, if you find out that your broker/server is not suitable for copying your favourite signal, due to slippage or other reasons, you can go to: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions and click on the settings wheel, where you can find the move subscription option.
Many thanks to MQL5 technicians for making this possible!
I noticed it seems unstable for no reason apparently. I have subscribed two signals, one of them I see this option but I don't see to the other.
Maybe there's a rule that we don't know, would be nice to have it explained.
I noticed it seems unstable for no reason apparently. I have subscribed two signals, one of them I see this option but I don't see to the other.
Maybe there's a rule that we don't know, would be nice to have it explained.
It must have something to do with how long you have been subscribed to a signal.
Maybe you can't move it right away and you do after a few days.
You can get a full refund if you unsubscribe within the first 24 hours anyway.
I just saw that MQL5 is now offering the option to move your signal subscription to another broker/server. This is really good news, that we were all asking for a long time and now is available at last.
So, if you find out that your broker/server is not suitable for copying your favourite signal, due to slippage or other reasons, you can go to: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions and click on the settings wheel, where you can find the move subscription option.
Many thanks to MQL5 technicians for making this possible!
Nice to know. Thanks
Nice to know. Thanks
@Eleni Anna Branou here's the answer to my problem and good news for everyone else:
@Eleni Anna Branou here's the answer to my problem and good news for everyone else:
OK, that explaines it, thank you for letting us know!
Please am just starting how do i find a broker. And how much can i use to start trading. Thanks
The world is full of forex brokers, but we are not allowed to suggest one here.
You can start trading by as low as $10-$20 in order to see how it works.
There are many topics in this forum that explain your first steps, Sergey has a lot of info gathered for that purpose.
hi, i tried to move subscription as stated here, but not working, any advise please
Its only working for one move per week.
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I just saw that MQL5 is now offering the option to move your signal subscription to another broker/server. This is really good news, that we were all asking for a long time and now is available at last.
So, if you find out that your broker/server is not suitable for copying your favourite signal, due to slippage or other reasons, you can go to: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions and click on the settings wheel, where you can find the move subscription option.
Many thanks to MQL5 technicians for making this possible!