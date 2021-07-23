MQL5 signal subscription can now be moved to another broker/server!

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I just saw that MQL5 is now offering the option to move your signal subscription to another broker/server. This is really good news, that we were all asking for a long time and now is available at last.

So, if you find out that your broker/server is not suitable for copying your favourite signal, due to slippage or other reasons, you can go to: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions and click on the settings wheel, where you can find the move subscription option.

Many thanks to MQL5 technicians for making this possible!

 


 
Eleni Anna Branou:

I just saw that MQL5 is now offering the option to move your signal subscription to another broker/server. This is really good news, that we were all asking for a long time and now is available at last.

So, if you find out that your broker/server is not suitable for copying your favourite signal, due to slippage or other reasons, you can go to: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions and click on the settings wheel, where you can find the move subscription option.

Many thanks to MQL5 technicians for making this possible!

 


I noticed it seems unstable for no reason apparently. I have subscribed two signals, one of them I see this option but I don't see to the other.

Maybe there's a rule that we don't know, would be nice to have it explained.

 
Bruno Santiago:

I noticed it seems unstable for no reason apparently. I have subscribed two signals, one of them I see this option but I don't see to the other.

Maybe there's a rule that we don't know, would be nice to have it explained.


It must have something to do with how long you have been subscribed to a signal.

Maybe you can't move it right away and you do after a few days.

You can get a full refund if you unsubscribe within the first 24 hours anyway.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

I just saw that MQL5 is now offering the option to move your signal subscription to another broker/server. This is really good news, that we were all asking for a long time and now is available at last.

So, if you find out that your broker/server is not suitable for copying your favourite signal, due to slippage or other reasons, you can go to: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions and click on the settings wheel, where you can find the move subscription option.

Many thanks to MQL5 technicians for making this possible!

 


Nice to know. Thanks

 
Abraham Balogun:

Nice to know. Thanks

@Eleni Anna Branou here's the answer to my problem and good news for everyone else:



 
Bruno Santiago:

@Eleni Anna Branou here's the answer to my problem and good news for everyone else:



OK, that explaines it, thank you for letting us know!

 
Please am just starting how do i find a broker. And how much can i use to start trading. Thanks
 
vivident:
Please am just starting how do i find a broker. And how much can i use to start trading. Thanks

The world is full of forex brokers, but we are not allowed to suggest one here.

You can start trading by as low as $10-$20 in order to see how it works.

There are many topics in this forum that explain your first steps, Sergey has a lot of info gathered for that purpose.

 
thanks a lot
 
hi, i tried to move subscription as stated here, but not working, any advise please
 
hdarwish:
hi, i tried to move subscription as stated here, but not working, any advise please

Its only working for one move per week.

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