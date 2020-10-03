Moving signal to other trading account or cancel&buy?

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There is a issue with symbol mapping in my MT4 trading account. (FXflat)

....EURUSDs ...skipped as no symbol found...

Signals  working well. 

Symbol NZDJPY will be mapped from NZDJPYs to NZDJPY, but mapping for AUDUSDs and EURUSDs didn't working till now.

- removing all other symbols from Market watch --> no  success

- removing all old EA's --> no success

I didn't find no answer in the forum .


So my question now:

I would check the signal (+mapping) with my other trading account with an other broker.

What is the procedure to transfer/move the current signal to my other acount? I will not cancel the signal!


Thanks

Karsten

 
fx_kawo:

There is a issue with symbol mapping in my MT4 trading account. (FXflat)

....EURUSDs ...skipped as no symbol found...

Signals  working well. 

Symbol NZDJPY will be mapped from NZDJPYs to NZDJPY, but mapping for AUDUSDs and EURUSDs didn't working till now.

- removing all other symbols from Market watch --> no  success

- removing all old EA's --> no success

I didn't find no answer in the forum .


So my question now:

I would check the signal (+mapping) with my other trading account with an other broker.

What is the procedure to transfer/move the current signal to my other acount? I will not cancel the signal!


Thanks

Karsten

You can move your signal subscription to another trading account here (once a week only): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions


 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You can move your signal subscription to another trading account here (once a week only): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions


Oh, fine. Thanks. I will try it asap. :)
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