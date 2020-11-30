new to mt5 How to use set from optimisation result
After selecting the pass go to the setup tap and make a right click with the mouse (context menu) and then you see Save..
To learn more press F1 and enter Tester in the serach line and select Strategy Optimization.
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I am just testing the mt5 platform i have never used it before, i ran several pairs in the strategy testers. How do i save the set file from the optimisation results of a pair?